New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday announced a series of measures aimed at simplifying the client onboarding process by centralising common supplementary know-your-customer (KYC) details with KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs), reducing the need for investors to repeatedly submit the same information to multiple intermediaries.

Under the revised framework, investors will no longer be required to furnish common supplementary KYC details separately to each intermediary, as the information will be maintained centrally in the KRA system.

The move is expected to streamline account opening and improve the ease of doing business for market participants.

SEBI has also relaxed mobile number verification requirements for intermediaries. They may dispense with fresh verification if the KRA database already reflects the mobile number as verified and seeded with Aadhaar, thereby eliminating duplication in the verification process.

In another significant change, KYC records whose attributes, including either the current or permanent address, have been verified against official databases will be classified as "validated".

Such validated records will be portable across market intermediaries, enabling investors to use the same verified KYC information without undergoing repeated checks.

The regulator further directed intermediaries to report account closures to KRAs within five working days, helping ensure that KYC records remain updated and accurate across the ecosystem.

According to SEBI, the measures are intended to enhance efficiency, improve data consistency and reduce procedural hurdles for investors while maintaining robust compliance standards. The revised provisions will come into force from December 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the market regulator advised all registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing, displaying, circulating or disseminating grey market premium (GMP) figures related to upcoming initial public offerings across all platforms, including websites, emails, SMS messages and social media.

In an advisory, the regulator cautioned investors against participating in GMP-linked transactions and urged them not to view grey market premiums as indicators of likely listing prices or expected returns from IPOs.

"It has come to the notice of SEBI that Unregulated Pre-listing Premium often called as Grey Market Premium figures for upcoming IPOs are being widely published, where they are portrayed as indicators of the likely listing price or anticipated returns upon listing," the market regulator said.

--IANS

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