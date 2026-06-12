Sci-Fi on the Pitch: What the FIFA World Cup's new 'Ref Cams' are really used for

Mexico City, June 12 (IANS) The 2026 FIFA World Cup burst into life with a dazzling opening ceremony and a thrilling victory for co-hosts Mexico over South Africa. Yet, beyond the goals and glamour at the Mexico City Stadium, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed something unusual strapped to the match officials: futuristic headgear that is changing how we watch football.

Linked to his microphone system, the prominent over-ear device gave the Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio a sci-fi look. The equipment is a wireless referee communication system, known as 'Referee camera' or ref cam.

At this World Cup, referees are wired with three essential pieces of audio and visual gear: first the microphone; this keeps the main official in constant dialogue with their linesmen, the fourth official, and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team. It is also the tool used to broadcast live VAR explanations directly to fans inside the stadium.

Second, the Earpiece; a vital receiver that channels real-time tactical advice and audio alerts from the officiating crew, allowing the referee to react instantly to fast-paced flashpoints. and third the Ref Cam; Mounted right next to the ear, this tiny, high-definition camera captures the game strictly from the official's viewpoint. When a controversial tackle flies in or a chaotic goal-mouth scramble occurs, broadcasters can now show the global audience exactly what the referee saw before blowing the whistle.

FIFA deployed referee body cameras for all 104 games of the tournament. A small, high-definition stabilised camera that is attached to the referee's headset, allowing fans to experience the match from their perspective.

For the broadcasts, ref cams will be shown live or incorporated into replays to offer a unique point of view that fans never witnessed in previous years of watching the sport.

Referee body cameras were first used at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the trial exceeded expectations and it was seen in various leagues across the world during the 2025-26 season.

Since then, Lenovo has developed technology which reduces motion blur caused by rapid movement and the stabilised footage now delivers a higher quality, first-person perspective for global audiences, enhancing transparency, understanding and engagement throughout the match.

Besides ref cams, the 2026 tournament also marks the debut of an advanced, next-generation Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT), allowing faster offside decisions and reducing the injury risk for players in the moments between the offside taking place and the flag being raised.

Unlike the Semi-Automated Offside Technology used at the FIFA World Cup 2022, where information was sent directly to the video assistant referee (VAR), clear offsides – will now be sent directly to the match officials on the pitch.

--IANS

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