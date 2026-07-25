CWG 2026: Australia grabs three gold medals to lead charge in swimming

Glasgow, July 25 (IANS) Powerhouse Australia started the Commonwealth Games swimming and para-swimming competitions with three gold medals, one of them in para-swimming, on the second day of competitions at Glasgow on Friday.

Lani Pallister, Jenna Forrester and Jenna Jones won gold medals for Australia while South Africa and hosts Scotland bagged a gold medal each in the pool.

Pallister picked up the first gold medal in the pool at Glasgow 2026 by dominating the field in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final. Erika Fairweather of New Zealand won the silver while Pallister's Australian compatriot Jenna Forrester claimed the bronze medal.

Continuing a family legacy, Pallister joined her mum, Janelle, and godmother Dawn Fraser in becoming a Commonwealth champion.

“The title is really exciting; it’s obviously going through the legacy with my mum and Dawn," Pallister said. "Having my first one on the board, I’m stoked with it, and to have the first event of the meet go to Australia is awesome!

“Erika (Fairweather, silver) and I have been racing each other for seven years, and it’s always fun, and I knew she would push me hard. It’s a great start to the week, and I’m just excited to keep building and swimming fast.”

Forrester was not done for the day as she won the Women's 200m Backstroke gold, powering from behind to nip ahead of Australian compatriot Hannah Fredericks, who led at the halfway stage. This was her second medal of the night after the bronze in the Women's 400m Freestyle earlier.

Glasgow-born Katie Shanahan, who has picked up a medal in Tollcross, took the silver medal in the pool in which she learned to swim.

Nathan Hendricks of South Africa bagged South Africa's first gold in the 2026 Commonwealth Games. He has pulled off one hell of an upset in the Para Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 Final, finishing ahead of home favourite Stephen Clegg.

Earlier, Jenna Jones won the first Para Swimming medal of the Games for Australia. Jenna Jones powered to gold in the Women's 100m Freestyle S13 Final, the first medal of the Para Swimming competition. Ela Letton-Jones has picked up the first medal at Glasgow for Wales.

Duncan Scott brings cheer to locals

Duncan Scott, Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete. claimed the host country's first gold of Glasgow 2026, finishing first in the men's 200m Individual Medley with a time of 1:56.38.

Scott, the favourite in this category, dominated the race, with his freestyle length absolutely rapid, winning the gold with a Games record.

"No Scotland, nor party," chants rang out around the pool halfway through, and Scott surged to victory.

Results:

Women's 400m freestyle

1. Lani Pallister (AUS)

2. Erika Fairweather (NZL)

3. Jenna Forrester (AUS)

Women's 200m Backstroke

1. Jenna Forrester (AUS)

2. Katie Shanahan (SCO)

3. Hannah Fredericks (AUS)

Para Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 Final

1. Nathan Hendricks (RSA)

2. Stephen Clegg (SCO)

3. Matthew Redfern (ENG)

Women's 100m Freestyle S13

1. Jenna Jones (AUS)

2. Ela Letton-Jones (WAL)

3. Kirralee Hayes (AUS)

Men's 200m Individual Medley

1. Duncan Scott (SCO)

2. Lewis Clareburt (NZL)

3. Tom Dean (ENG)

--IANS

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