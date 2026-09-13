Sarthak, Ann complete double as INRC Round 2 concludes in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) Pune teenager Sarthak Chavan completed a dominant double in the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open class as the second round of the Indian National Racing Challenge 2W 2026 concluded at the Madras International Circuit on Sunday.

Starting from pole, Chavan initially slipped behind Petronas TVS Racing teammate Rakshith Dave, who led the early stages alongside the Chennai rider. The pair remained locked in a close contest before Chavan made his decisive move at Turn 4 on the final lap and went on to claim his second consecutive victory of the weekend.

Dave finished second, just 0.494 seconds behind, while Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty of RACR Castrol Power1 completed the podium after making his way through from the back of the grid.

Chennai teenager Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan also completed a double, winning the Super Stock 301-400cc Open Race 2 after Saturday’s victory. Following a red-flag stoppage, the race was reduced to a three-lap sprint, with Kabilesh finishing ahead of Bengaluru’s Seshadri S and Chennai’s Kamal Navas.

Ann Jennifer of Motul Sparks Racing extended her unbeaten run in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate class with another victory. It was her fourth consecutive win of the season.

Anandhu KK of Veedol C2 Racing also completed a double, taking the Stock 301-400cc Novice race after it was reduced to four laps following a red-flag stoppage.

Faruk Ali Sohtun of Motul Sparks Racing secured a close victory in the Stock 165cc Novice class, leading a team sweep of the podium. Yashwant Varma finished second, with Raja Sreeharsha Singamsetty third.

Venkatesan Iyyappan emerged victorious in an action-packed Pro-Stock 200cc Open race. After several riders traded the lead, Iyyappan broke clear in the closing stages to finish ahead of Mohamed Mikail and Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu.

In the Petronas TVS Racing One-Make Championship, Kamal Navas won the Expert Apache RR 310 class for his second victory of the season, while Bengaluru’s Dev Agastya triumphed in the Rookie Apache RTR 200 category.

Chavan completed his weekend on a high by winning the Electric RTE EV race, with Bengaluru riders Chiranth Vishwanath and Savion Sabu finishing second and third respectively.

--IANS

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