PM Modi, South African President Ramaphosa discuss bilateral ties, global issues

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Sunday, with discussions held on bilateral ties and global issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress achieved in diverse areas of cooperation and exchanged views on the multi-faceted strategic partnership between India and South Africa.

"They affirmed that the close and longstanding relations between India and South Africa is rooted in shared historical struggles, strong cultural affinities, robust economic ties, and deep people-to-people connections," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned in a statement.

"The two leaders exchanged views on a range of global issues of mutual interest and agreed to maintain close coordination in multilateral fora. In the context of the successful translocation of cheetahs from South Africa to India, Prime Minister invited South Africa to consider joining the International Big Cat Alliance," it added.

PM Modi stated that India and South Africa will work closely for Africa's progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order.

"Delighted to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. We reviewed the full breadth of the India-South Africa Strategic Partnership including: The India-SACU trade agreement. Mining and critical minerals. Infrastructure. Food security. DPI and emerging technologies. Skilling. Our partnership is rooted in history and firmly focused on the future. We will work closely for Africa’s progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order," PM Modi posted on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other and met members of each other's delegation.

Cyril Ramaphosa attended the two-day BRICS Summit hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He and leaders of other BRICS member countries visited Bharat Innovates Exposition and participated in a tree plantation initiative in New Delhi.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

--IANS

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