1st T20I: Afghanistan a very good side, expecting a tough three-match series, says Dube

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube said Afghanistan, their opponents in the three-game T20I series getting underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, are a very good side who are capable of pushing the hosts hard.

It’s the first time Afghanistan are hosting India in a T20I series, though it's happening in India’s national capital. "They are a very good side. It’s going to be a very good three-match series. Every match would be a challenge for us, I think, and we’ll accept," Dube said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Reflecting on his recent run in the format for India, Dube said, "It’s amazing. Life is always good. God is always kind to me and the BCCI and the coaches, the selectors, captain, everyone is supporting me. It looks good, and feels very confident on the ground. So I'm enjoying everything.”

Entering tough situations with a positive mindset has been central to Dube's approach, with the six-hitter stating that contributing to India’s victories remains his primary drive. "Whenever you contribute for your country and the country wins, that’s always a special thing for any player who plays for the country.

“So I always try and think that, okay, today is something I can do, I can help my team to do a little better than what they want. So this is always my thought, to be in a positive way and accept whatever the challenges are there."

While continuing to shine in the shortest format, Dube is also keen on refining his game for 50-over cricket. "Definitely it’s a different game because the T20s we play, we want to score runs. But when we played the 50-over game, we wanted to survive and score the runs in England.

“But yes, it’s not a T20 game and the one dayers are probably a different game. Probably a different mindset is needed and a challenge for fitness as well. So, working on everything, trying to get better in one-days as well and yes, want to be part of all these," he concluded.

--IANS

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