September 13, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

India and Burundi discuss strengthening ties in development cooperation, capacity building

India and Burundi discuss strengthening ties in development cooperation, capacity building

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“Delighted to meet President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Congratulated Burundi on assuming the Chair of the African Union. We discussed strengthening India-Burundi ties in development cooperation, capacity building, youth skilling, agriculture and clean energy,” PM Modi stated on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders, while recalling India’s role in bringing the African Union into the G20 fold during India's presidency in 2023, stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South.

“They discussed the early convening of the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) at a mutually convenient date. Prime Minister commended the AU leadership for successfully combating the Ebola outbreak. The AU Chairperson appreciated the medical support from India to Africa CDC to help in mitigating the outbreak,” the MEA stated on X.

“The two leaders discussed India-Burundi ties, which continue to be defined by warmth, solidarity and shared developmental aspirations. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties in the areas of economic cooperation, development partnership, agricultural modernisation, healthcare and capacity-building initiatives,” it added.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The BRICS Summit showcased PM Modi's tireless energy and commitment towards the nation as he not only attended and addressed the summit sessions but also held as many as 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with the visiting Heads of State and government from Friday till late Sunday afternoon.

This is in addition to a number of pull-aside meetings with various world leaders and leaders of international institutions who attended the BRICS sessions and the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue segment of the summit.

–IANS

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