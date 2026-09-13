India and Nigeria discuss cooperation in trade, clean energy and defence

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“Delighted to meet Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We discussed cooperation in areas such as trade, power, clean energy, fertilisers and defence. We also reviewed cooperation in health, capacity building, technology and more,” PM Modi stated on X.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders reviewed the multifaceted India-Nigeria relationship and expressed satisfaction at the steady progress across diverse sectors.

“The discussion focussed on key areas including trade and investment, defence and security, energy partnership, agriculture, health, and digital technologies. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership,” stated the MEA.

PM Modi and Vice President Shettima Mustapha also exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest, including priorities and concerns of the Global South.

“They emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora and working together towards a more representative, inclusive and multi-polar international order,” noted the MEA.

PM Modi highlighted India's continued commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nigeria and to deepening India's engagement with Africa. Vice President Shettima Mustafa appreciated India's development experience and its contribution to capacity building and economic development in Nigeria.

“The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Nigeria to building a stronger, forward-looking partnership, contributing to peace, prosperity and development in both countries and in the wider Global South,” stated the MEA.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

–IANS

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