Pramod Bhagat bags Gold, Silver; Sukant completes 100 medals at Japan Para Badminton International

Tokyo, Sep 13 (IANS) India's star Indian para badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam put up stellar displays at the Japan Para Badminton International 2026 in Tokyo, with Pramod winning a gold and a silver medal, while Sukant completed a significant milestone of 100 medals.

Pramod delivered a brilliant performance in the Men’s Singles SL3 final against compatriot U Kumar, beating him 21-16, 21-08 to win the gold. He also won silver in the Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5 after pairing with Sukant and losing to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Fredy Setiawan.

Meanwhile, Sukant reached a remarkable milestone of 100 career medals during the tournament, as several Indian shuttlers delivered strong performances to secure medals across categories.

After winning gold and silver at the event, Pramod was full of joy. "I am very happy to finish the tournament with a gold and a silver. The singles final was challenging, especially after U Kumar got the early lead, but I stayed patient and focused on my game.

"Once I found my rhythm, I was able to take control. The doubles result was not what we wanted, but I am proud of the fight we showed. Every international tournament is an opportunity to learn and improve, and I will take the positives from Japan," Pramod said.

Meanwhile, Sukant reached his 100-medal milestone, which came alongside his silver medal in doubles and a silver medal in the Men’s Singles SL4 category.

Sukant lost the singles final to France’s Lucas Mazur, who began in style, taking the opening game 21-08, before Sukant responded with a much stronger second game. However, his fight went in vain as he lost the second game 21-16, handing the French the gold.

Sukant reacted to his career milestone, saying, "Reaching 100 career medals is a very special moment for me. When I started playing para badminton 12 years ago, I never imagined that I would reach this milestone. There have been many ups and downs, victories and defeats, but every match has taught me something.”

"I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. At the same time, I don't want to look at 100 as the finish line. It motivates me to keep working harder and aim for many more achievements for India," he added.

--IANS

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