EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from various nations during BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his counterparts from various nations during the 18th Summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

EAM Jaishankar also shared a group photograph with the visiting ministers, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

While sharing the picture on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Met many colleagues formally during BRICS India 2026. And as you can see, some more informally."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his Saudi Arabia's counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with discussions held on bilateral ties and regional as well as gloabl developments

"Pleased to meet FM Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of BRICS India 2026. Exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, as well as on advancing our bilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the discussions over the past two days have strengthened belief that BRICS is an "ecosystem of solutions". He also called for translating all outcomes into time-bound actions.

"Our discussions over the past two days have further strengthened our belief that BRICS is not merely a grouping of nations, but an ecosystem of solutions. We hope that the New Delhi Declaration adopted at this summit will provide a clear direction for our shared vision and future cooperation. We must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions and last-mile impact. We will work together to ensure that our framework moves beyond mere documentation and creates an impact in real life," said PM Modi in his concluding remarks at the BRICS Summit's session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to BRICS leaders for their active participation and valuable contribution to the summit. He said that the ideas and suggestions of BRICS leaders have lent prevalence and depth to the grouping's cooperation. The Prime Minister said that the world leaders' participation at the summit reflects the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS.

"BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects not just ideas and commitments but concrete results from us. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations. I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success," PM Modi stated.

--IANS

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