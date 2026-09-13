Pratibha Ranta reveals The Revolutionaries 'asked a lot from me as an actor'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Pratibha Ranta revealed that 'The Revolutionaries' was one of those projects that ended up asking a lot from her as an actor.

On Sunday, Pratibha penned a nostalgic note about playing Pratibha Lahiri and what it taught her.

She wrote on her IG, "I don’t think I’ll ever be able to talk about The Revolutionaries without feeling a little emotional. This was the kind of project that asked a lot from me as an actor and gave me even more in return. I got to perform scenes I had always wanted to do, scenes that tested me, pushed me and made me discover parts of myself I didn’t know I could bring to a character (sic)."

"Through Pratibha Lahiri, I got to experience and portray women who love deeply, carry so much, and yet find a way to keep going and stay strong through it all. There is so much quiet strength in the way women hold their lives together, and getting to explore that through Pratibha was something I will always be grateful for," she went on to add.

Pratibha further expressed her gratitude to director Nikkhil Advani for trusting her with the part.

"@nikkhiladvani sir, thank you for trusting me with Pratibha and for letting me be a part of this beautiful world. I’m still emotional when I think about my first Filmfare award and the way everyone cheered for me. Nikhil sir, seeing you cheer for me and celebrate that moment with me is something I will carry with me for a very long time.", she went on to add.

Talking about the music of this show, Pratibha mentioned that 'Aur Aayenge' is one of her most beloved tracks from the series.

"Still feeling everything. Still a little overwhelmed. And mostly, just incredibly grateful for this project, this character, this team and all the love you’ve given The Revolutionaries. Thank you for cheering for us and making this journey so special," Pratibha concluded.

'The Revolutionaries' was released on 11 September on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

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