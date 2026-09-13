Indian envoy meets Bangladesh PM's Advisor, discusses wide range of issues

Dhaka, Sep 13 (IANS) High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, on Sunday met Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to Bangladesh's Prime Minister, discussing a wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations.

“High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi met with the Adviser to the Prime Minister for Policy and Strategy, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Dr. Zahed Ur Rahman on 13 September 2026,” the High Commission of India in Bangladesh stated on X.

“The meeting included discussions on a wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations. Both dignitaries expressed optimism that the two vibrant democracies will continue to work together to enhance people-to-people relations,” it added.

High Commissioner Trivedi also held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources of Bangladesh, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee on Sunday and discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral engagement for achieving the shared aspirations of the people.

“High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources of Bangladesh, Mr. Md. Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, on 13 September 2026. Minister of State Mr. Forhad Hossain Azad was also present. The discussion highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral engagement for achieving the shared aspirations of the peoples of the two neighbouring countries,” the High Commission stated on X.

On Wednesday, High Commissioner Trivedi and Advisor to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister for the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Division, A K M Shamsul Islam, discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation and deepen engagement between their armed forces.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“The discussions underlined the strong bond existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries. The meeting included deliberations on wide-ranging topics to enhance defence-related engagements. Both the dignitaries expressed their commitment to further enhance the relationship and to work together on various mutually beneficial areas of interests,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

–IANS

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