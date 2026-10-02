Rishab Shetty reflects on the journey of making 'Kantara Chapter 1' as film completes one year

Bangalore, Oct 2 (IANS) A year after 'Kantara Chapter 1' made its way to the big screens globally, Rishab Shetty has now reflected on the journey of making the film and the larger world of 'Kantara' that has stayed deeply connected to its roots, culture and people.

For Shetty, bringing 'Kantara Chapter 1' to audiences came with a different kind of responsibility. The film was a prequel to a story that had already received immense love, making the task of going back to its roots and expanding its world both challenging and deeply personal.

Reflecting on the experience, Rishab Shetty wrote, “The biggest challenge was to bring this prequel to an audience that had already showered Kantara with immense love. To give a prelude, go deeper into its roots, and tell a story that carries the soul of the land was both a responsibility and a privilege.”

A major part of that journey, he acknowledged, was the team that worked alongside him to bring the story to life. Expressing his gratitude, Shetty said, “My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team who stood as my backbone.”

While the making of the film was a journey in itself, it was the audience’s response that remained particularly memorable for the filmmaker. Looking back at the moments following the film’s release, he wrote, “The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind. That moment, that silence, that applause, and the love that followed will always remain special to me.”

The reflection comes at a significant point in the Kantara journey. What began with the first film five years ago has now grown into two stories, with Kantara Chapter 1 taking the narrative further back into the world and origins that form the foundation of the franchise.

Shetty expressed hope that the same love and support would continue for everything that lay ahead. “I hope that your love, blessings, and support will continue to be with us in the same way for all our future efforts,” he shared.

Summing up the journey in a few words, Shetty wrote, “Five years… Two stories… One dream… An unforgettable journey. I will forever be grateful for all your love.”

--IANS

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