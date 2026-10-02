Lock in 16 to 20 core probables a year in advance for 2027 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Legendary white-ball all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes India possesses the squad strength and potential to lift the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, provided the team management avoids excessive shuffling and zeroes in on a core pool of 16 to 20 players at least a year prior to the marquee event.

The schedule for the mega event was unveiled in Cape Town on Thursday, with exactly a year left for the competition to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. India, the two-time winners, will open their Group A campaign against reigning champions Australia on October 7 in Cape Town, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg.

India are also scheduled to play against Afghanistan, Qualifier A team and co-hosts Zimbabwe, with the final to be played in Johannesburg on November 21. "In my opinion, there should not be a lot of shuffling because I feel that you need to prepare the squad like a year before going to the World Cup, because you need experience in every position.

“Whether it's the top order, middle, whoever your numbers four, five and six are, they need to have game time. Don't think too far ahead because if you're thinking straight away about winning the World Cup, you're putting too much pressure on yourself.

“Just go with the flow and make sure that your 16 to 20 guys are ready to play. Before the World Cup, the team should be there in South Africa a month before to prepare. And looking at this squad, I definitely believe they have the potential to win the World Cup," Yuvraj, the hero of 2011 ODI World Cup win, told JioStar.

Suresh Raina, the former India batter who also was a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team on home soil, pointed out that India's current playing style and quality put them far ahead of rivals Pakistan.

The matches between two teams have been largely one-sided irrespective of formats, and its further illustrated by India leading the head-to-head ODI World Cup meetings record against Pakistan by 8-0.

"The Indian team is too far ahead at the moment, in all departments. The way players have improved, the fearless approach they are batting with, and their aggressive style, I don't think it's like ever before.

"India-Pakistan definitely brings more awareness for the fans, but I think the Indian team is far superior right now. It's a World Cup game, Pakistan will also have support in South Africa, but I think we have that quality team, bowlers with good pace and bounce who can handle pressure well.

"1983, 2011, and hopefully, 2027, I think it's time to bring the third. The team will have the wishes and the prayers of our 1.4 billion population in India. And, I think they will win that Pakistan game comfortably," added Raina.

--IANS

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