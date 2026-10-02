Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer 'Sathyavan Savithiri' to now hit screens on November 20

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Director Praveen S Vijay's courtroom drama 'Sathyavan Savithiri', featuring actors Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin in the lead, will now hit screens worldwide on November 20, its makers announced on Friday.

Taking to its social media timelines, Drumsticks Productions, the firm producing the film, wrote, "NO MORE SILENCE. SAVITHIRI’S FIGHT BEGINS!

இனி மௌனம் இல்லை. சாவித்திரியின் போராட்டமே! ఇక మౌనం లేదు. సావిత్రి పోరాటమే! #SathyavanSavithiri worldwide in theatres on November 20."

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on July 24. However, the makers chose to postpone the film. Now, they have announced that it will hit the screens on November 24.

The production house had released the first and second looks from the film in May this year. The first look poster had Keerthy Suresh turning around to look back, even as lawyers around her were seen looking ahead. The production house had then said, "Calm face. Unstoppable force. Now it’s her game... Presenting the First Look of #SathyavanSavithiri."

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the film revolves around two lawyers -- played by Keerthy Suresh and director Mysskin. Sources say that Mysskin plays Keerthy's senior advocate in the film. "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Keerthy attempts to make him see reason. However, it is at this point, she sees his true colours. The case changes the course of Keerthy's life. How she handles the issue is what the film is all about," says a source in the know.

The film, apart from Keerthy Suresh, will also feature Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, A Venkatesh and others in pivotal roles.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the film has cinematography by Arul Vincent and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Prasanna G K.

--IANS

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