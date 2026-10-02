October 02, 2026 4:34 PM हिंदी

Kabir Bedi recalls mother Freda Bedi being arrested and jailed during freedom movement on Gandhi Jayanti

Kabir Bedi recalls mother Freda Bedi being arrested and jailed during freedom movement on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Kabir Bedi remembered his mother, Freda Bedi, and her contribution to India’s freedom movement on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ actor shared pictures from his visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and spoke about his family’s connection with the freedom struggle. Recalling his mother’s association with Mahatma Gandhi’s movement, Kabir wrote, “During India’s Freedom Movement my mother, Freda Bedi, was a hand-picked satyagrahi (non-violent protester), of Mahatma Gandhi.”

He further recalled that Freda Bedi had led peaceful demonstrations against the British in his hometown of Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab and was arrested and jailed for her participation. “She led peaceful demonstrations against the British in my home town of Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab. She was arrested and jailed for it. So, I have very special reverence for Mahatma Gandhi,” he wrote.

Kabir also recalled visiting Sabarmati Ashram during one of his trips to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Sharing photographs from the visit, he said the images were from his time at the historic site. “On one of my trips to Ahmedabad in Gujrat I visited Gandhiji’s historic ashram - Sabaramati. These are the pictures from that visit.”

The actor concluded his post by extending his wishes on Gandhi Jayanti, writing, “Wishing you all love and peace on Gandhi Jayanti.”

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whose philosophy of non-violence played a significant role in India’s freedom movement.

For the unversed, Kabir Bedi’s mother, Freda Bedi, was a British-born writer and freedom activist who supported India’s independence movement. She took part in non-violent protests and was imprisoned during British rule. She was also chosen by Mahatma Gandhi to participate in the freedom struggle. Freda Bedi died on March 26, 1977.

--IANS

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