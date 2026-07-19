Sangram Singh becomes first Indian to win Asian Championship title after defeating Pakistani fighter Mohammad Abid

Kuala Lumpur, July 19 (IANS) Sangram Singh, who successfully transitioned from wrestling to MMA, won hearts by defeating Pakistani fighter Mohammad Abid Ali in just One minute 20 seconds. It was his second victory over a Pakistani opponent and his fourth overall in MMA.

He maintained his unbeaten record in the sport, doing so in the style of a true champion. With this triumph, he also became the first Indian to win the Asian Championship title.

Sangram Singh dedicated his victory to 1.4 billion Indians, while Mohammad Abid Ali, popularly known as Mohammad Buta, continued making controversial remarks, just as he had during the face-off event. His frustration over the defeat was evident as he said that he loved all the Muslims in Malaysia. His comments were met with loud boos from the crowd.

Sangram Singh said that his only objective in every fight is to keep India's tricolour flying high, and he was delighted to have had the opportunity to do so once again. Earlier, Sangram Singh had defeated Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, Tunisia's Hakim Trabesi, and France's Florian Caudier

Before the final, the bout had turned into a matter of prestige due to the weight cut and Mohammad Abid Ali's provocative statements. However, the two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion did not disappoint his countrymen.

Sangram Singh's coach, Bhupesh Kumar, explained that Mohammad Abid Ali possessed excellent punching skills. He attacked aggressively with punches, while Sangram kept evading them. Because of Abid's taller frame, he enjoyed a better reach, and one of his punches struck Sangram near the eye. Recognizing this advantage, Sangram remained composed and avoided rushing into exchanges.

Although Abid had also transitioned from wrestling to MMA, Sangram completely outclassed him with his wrestling techniques. In the 30th second, Sangram executed a superb leg attack and, in the blink of an eye, secured an ankle hold that laid the foundation for his victory. He first dragged Abid from the edge of the cage back inside while maintaining the ankle hold, and then applied a choke from the same position. Abid had no answer to the submission.

The entire stadium erupted in celebration as Sangram secured the win and fulfilled his dream of becoming the Asian Champion. Sangram Singh said that Abid had tried to neutralize his attack by taking advantage of the cage position, but by pulling him back inside, he prevented his opponent from executing that strategy.

Coach Bhupesh Kumar added that Abid's height and quick punching ability initially made it seem that the contest would be very closely fought. However, Sangram's extensive wrestling experience ultimately proved decisive. He had also won his previous bout in Argentina using a similar leg attack.

--IANS

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