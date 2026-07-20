July 20, 2026 2:56 PM हिंदी

Pakistan faces fresh external risks despite FY26 current account improvement

Pakistan faces fresh external risks despite FY26 current account improvement

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Pakistan closed fiscal year 2026 with a near-balanced current account and stronger foreign exchange reserves, but the apparent improvement in its external position is largely driven by record remittance inflows rather than a meaningful expansion in exports or productivity, raising concerns about the sustainability of the country's economic recovery, a report has said.

Pakistan posted a current account deficit of just $139 million in FY26, while the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign exchange reserves stood at around $18.4 billion at the end of June, nearly $4 billion higher than a year earlier before declining due to post-year-end external payments, according to the Business Recorder report.

Despite these headline gains, the country's external stability remains heavily dependent on workers' remittances rather than stronger export performance or improved international competitiveness.

According to the latest data, Pakistan recorded a goods and services trade deficit of about $35.5 billion during FY26.

After accounting for primary income payments, including interest and profit repatriation, the external gap widened to nearly $44 billion, the report stated.

The deficit was almost entirely offset by secondary income inflows of $43.8 billion, including a record $41.6 billion in workers' remittances.

Goods exports declined during the year, while imports increased, indicating that the improvement in the current account was driven by remittance-financed imports rather than export-led growth.

The SBP also continued purchasing dollars from the interbank market to rebuild foreign exchange reserves following the country's previous balance-of-payments crisis.

While this strengthened official reserves, analysts note that the accumulation reflects the central bank's intervention to absorb excess foreign currency generated by remittance inflows rather than a structural increase in Pakistan's external earning capacity.

The country's growing dependence on remittances has also heightened its exposure to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, the report added.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Cotton blossoms as India’s ‘white gold’

Cotton blossoms as India’s ‘white gold’

Rupali Ganguly celebrates Vijay Ganguly's National Award for 'Aaj Ki Raat', calls Tamannaah Bhatia 'a star'

Rupali Ganguly celebrates Vijay Ganguly's National Award for 'Aaj Ki Raat', calls Tamannaah Bhatia 'a star'

China’s expanding role in Kyrgyzstan fuels concerns among locals

China’s expanding role in Kyrgyzstan fuels concerns among locals

Urvashi Dholakia returns to social Media after taking a detox break

Urvashi Dholakia returns to social Media after taking a detox break

Duleep Trophy: Gaikwad to lead star-studded West Zone squad; Mulani named vice-captain

Duleep Trophy: Gaikwad to lead star-studded West Zone squad; Mulani named vice-captain

India need to dive deeper into their planning: Saba Karim outlines priorities after England ODI series

India need to dive deeper into their planning: Saba Karim outlines priorities after England ODI series

Rohit Sharma 'shut everyone up' by hitting century at Lord’s, says Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma 'shut everyone up' by hitting century at Lord’s, says Ravi Shastri

SC to direct CBSE to make APAAR ID opt-out option explicit, examine data protection concerns

SC to direct CBSE to make APAAR ID opt-out option explicit, examine data protection concerns

Nushrratt Bharuccha on winning best actress at NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards: ‘Recognition gives me a push’

Nushrratt Bharuccha on winning best actress at NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards: ‘Recognition gives me a push’

Virat was a master, and he will remain one: Irfan Pathan

Virat was a master, he will remain one: Irfan Pathan