Rohit Sharma 'shut everyone up' by hitting century at Lord’s, says Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded Rohit Sharma for his brilliant century against England in the third and final ODI at Lord's, stating that the opener has ‘shut everyone up’ on speculations about his future in the 50-over format.

Rohit made a sublime 138 – the first ODI century hit by an Indian batter at Lord’s and quashed speculations about the end of his 50-over set-up. He shared stands of 147 and 113 with skipper Shubman Gill (77) and Virat Kohli (74), though it went in vain as India lost by 27 runs and suffered a 2-1 series defeat.

“He didn't need to do so, but he shut up everybody, because when you get those kinds of rumours floating around, it's sometimes irritating. When a player has done that much, you don't have to prove anything to anyone.

“If he has the desire to play and work hard at his game and he's still enjoying it, I think he should be given the opportunity for as long as he wants. The day will come when he'll feel that he'll go, but when you have that kind of quality, you're thinking of dropping him and then he produces anything like this - first time ever, it was a special innings,” said Shastri on Sky Sports at the conclusion of the series.

He also noted that while the top-order fired, India's bowling and fielding left a lot to be desired. “Absolutely - these guys (Rohit and Virat) are converters. Once they get 40-50, they smell the coffee. They know how to make that big score now for India to stay in the hunt.

“They needed that 130-140 from someone - it came from Rohit, good support from Shubman and Virat kept them in the game. But 380 was always a little too much, but a lot of food for thought for India, especially when it comes to fielding and the bowling department.”

Speaking for Kohli, who hit his first fifty in an international game at Lord’s, Shastri praised his sheer determination and the intangible value he brings to the squad. “He was looking to muscle the ball a little too much.

“It wasn't easy once the ball got a little older as we found out with the other batsmen, but then again that hunger, that desire, that passion for the sport, the energy he brings onto the ground and in the dressing room, there's no substitute for that.”

Looking ahead, Shastri believes the team management must address the death-bowling concerns, pointing out that the absence of a seasoned campaigner like Jasprit Bumrah cost India dearly in the final overs against a rampant Jos Buttler.

“They will look back and know the areas where they've got to improve on. They will realize the importance of Jasprit Bumrah and they will want to give exposure to these youngsters.

“They've given Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and others chances - you've got to give them more exposure and then learn from experience. That's what India lacked in those final overs when Jos Buttler took them apart. It was lack of experience - someone like Bumrah there with three or four overs might have made all the difference.”

--IANS

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