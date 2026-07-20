CM Vijay hails Tamil Nadu's chess legacy on World Chess day, pledges continuous support

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Marking World Chess Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay extended his greetings to chess players, coaches and enthusiasts across the world, while reaffirming his government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s position as India’s and the world’s leading chess hub.

In a message released on the occasion, the Chief Minister praised Tamil Nadu’s remarkable contribution to Indian chess, noting that the state has produced the highest number of young grandmasters in the country and continues to dominate the international chess arena through its emerging talent.

Vijay recalled that Tamil Nadu’s journey to becoming a global chess powerhouse began with Viswanathan Anand, who became India’s first Grandmaster in 1988 and inspired generations of young players to take up the sport.

He said Anand’s achievements laid the foundation for the state’s sustained excellence in chess and transformed Tamil Nadu into the country’s most successful breeding ground for world-class players.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the new generation of chess stars, including World Champion D. Gukesh, Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, for their outstanding performances in international tournaments. He said their achievements had brought immense pride not only to Tamil Nadu but also to the entire nation and had further elevated India’s standing in world chess.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s growing reputation as the global capital of chess, Vijay said the state’s success reflects the dedication of players, coaches, parents and sporting institutions that have consistently nurtured young talent. He expressed confidence that many more champions would emerge from Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

The Chief Minister urged students and aspiring players to master the technical and strategic aspects of chess, participate in national and international competitions and strive to achieve excellence on the global stage. He said success in chess requires discipline, patience, analytical thinking and perseverance, qualities that also help young people excel in education and other fields of life.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to promoting sports, Vijay assured that the Tamil Nadu government would continue extending every possible support to talented chess players by providing opportunities, encouragement and necessary assistance to help them compete successfully at the highest international level and bring further laurels to both Tamil Nadu and India.

--IANS

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