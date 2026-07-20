Raj Babbar reveals daughter Juhi’s birth gave him a ‘purpose he never knew he needed’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar shared an emotional birthday tribute for his daughter Juhi Babbar.

He expressed his love, pride, and admiration for her journey as an actress and a mother. Taking to Instagram, Raj shared a heartfelt note recalling the special moment when he first held Juhi in his arms. He wrote that her arrival brought a new meaning to his life and gave him “a purpose he never knew he needed.”

Praising Juhi’s achievements, the ‘Daag: The Fire’ actor described her as an extraordinary actress and a compassionate, devoted mother. He also admired her dedication to theatre and her warmth at home, saying her grace on stage and patience in personal life make him feel proud to be her parent.

Wishing Juhi on her special day, the proud father shared a beautiful picture with her, capturing their cherished bond. Along with the heartwarming photo, Raj Babbar wrote, “Happy Birthday, Juhi. I look forward to this day every year because it brings back the memory of holding you for the first time. You came into our lives and gave me a purpose I never knew I needed.”

“Over the years you’ve blossomed into an extraordinary actress and a compassionate, devoted mother. Your grace on stage and your patience at home remind me daily how lucky I am to be your parent. May your day be filled with laughter, love, and the same warmth you share with others. I’m always so proud of you.”

Juhi Babbar, daughter of Raj Babbar and renowned theatre personality Nadira Babbar, has made her mark in films and theatre. She made her acting debut with the film “Kash Aap Hamare Hote,” where she shared the screen with singer-actor Sonu Nigam.

She has appeared in films such as “Yaara Naal Baharan,” “Unns,” and “It’s My Life.”

--IANS

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