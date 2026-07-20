July 20, 2026 2:56 PM हिंदी

Raj Babbar reveals daughter Juhi’s birth gave him a ‘purpose he never knew he needed’

Raj Babbar reveals daughter Juhi’s birth gave him a ‘purpose he never knew he needed’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar shared an emotional birthday tribute for his daughter Juhi Babbar.

He expressed his love, pride, and admiration for her journey as an actress and a mother. Taking to Instagram, Raj shared a heartfelt note recalling the special moment when he first held Juhi in his arms. He wrote that her arrival brought a new meaning to his life and gave him “a purpose he never knew he needed.”

Praising Juhi’s achievements, the ‘Daag: The Fire’ actor described her as an extraordinary actress and a compassionate, devoted mother. He also admired her dedication to theatre and her warmth at home, saying her grace on stage and patience in personal life make him feel proud to be her parent.

Wishing Juhi on her special day, the proud father shared a beautiful picture with her, capturing their cherished bond. Along with the heartwarming photo, Raj Babbar wrote, “Happy Birthday, Juhi. I look forward to this day every year because it brings back the memory of holding you for the first time. You came into our lives and gave me a purpose I never knew I needed.”

“Over the years you’ve blossomed into an extraordinary actress and a compassionate, devoted mother. Your grace on stage and your patience at home remind me daily how lucky I am to be your parent. May your day be filled with laughter, love, and the same warmth you share with others. I’m always so proud of you.”

Juhi Babbar, daughter of Raj Babbar and renowned theatre personality Nadira Babbar, has made her mark in films and theatre. She made her acting debut with the film “Kash Aap Hamare Hote,” where she shared the screen with singer-actor Sonu Nigam.

She has appeared in films such as “Yaara Naal Baharan,” “Unns,” and “It’s My Life.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Cotton blossoms as India’s ‘white gold’

Cotton blossoms as India’s ‘white gold’

Rupali Ganguly celebrates Vijay Ganguly's National Award for 'Aaj Ki Raat', calls Tamannaah Bhatia 'a star'

Rupali Ganguly celebrates Vijay Ganguly's National Award for 'Aaj Ki Raat', calls Tamannaah Bhatia 'a star'

China’s expanding role in Kyrgyzstan fuels concerns among locals

China’s expanding role in Kyrgyzstan fuels concerns among locals

Urvashi Dholakia returns to social Media after taking a detox break

Urvashi Dholakia returns to social Media after taking a detox break

Duleep Trophy: Gaikwad to lead star-studded West Zone squad; Mulani named vice-captain

Duleep Trophy: Gaikwad to lead star-studded West Zone squad; Mulani named vice-captain

India need to dive deeper into their planning: Saba Karim outlines priorities after England ODI series

India need to dive deeper into their planning: Saba Karim outlines priorities after England ODI series

Rohit Sharma 'shut everyone up' by hitting century at Lord’s, says Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma 'shut everyone up' by hitting century at Lord’s, says Ravi Shastri

SC to direct CBSE to make APAAR ID opt-out option explicit, examine data protection concerns

SC to direct CBSE to make APAAR ID opt-out option explicit, examine data protection concerns

Nushrratt Bharuccha on winning best actress at NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards: ‘Recognition gives me a push’

Nushrratt Bharuccha on winning best actress at NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards: ‘Recognition gives me a push’

Virat was a master, and he will remain one: Irfan Pathan

Virat was a master, he will remain one: Irfan Pathan