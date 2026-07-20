Nushrratt Bharuccha on winning best actress at NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards: ‘Recognition gives me a push’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha received the Best Actress (Female) award for her performance in 'Chhorii 2' at the NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026.

Reflecting on the honor, the actress said the recognition feels special and gives her the motivation to continue taking on meaningful roles. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Nushrratt also dedicated the award to all the “chhoriis” who strive to create their own paths. Speaking about the recognition, she said, “It feels very special. When you do something with all your heart, and also a film that says so much, and you get to do so much in the film, and critics give you the award, you really do get the push. I want to give this award to all the chhoriis out there who have always tried doing something for themselves.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha returned as Sakshi in “Chhorii 2,” reprising her lead role in the horror thriller. The film followed Sakshi as she fought to protect her seven-year-old daughter from a dangerous cult and a sinister daasi, portrayed by Soha Ali Khan, who was determined to abduct the child for a ritual sacrifice.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the film was a sequel to ‘Chhorii’ (2021). The horror thriller featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

The recently concluded third edition of the NEXA Indian Streaming Academy Awards (ISAA) 2026 celebrated outstanding work in India’s growing OTT industry. The awards recognized talented actors, powerful performances, engaging stories, and creative excellence across web series and original films. The star-studded event honored several popular names from the entertainment industry, including Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Boman Irani, Sanya Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, and many others.

Manoj Bajpayee won Best Actor (Series – Male) for ‘The Family Man’ Season 3, while Shabana Azmi was honoured with Best Actor (Series – Female) for ‘Dabba Cartel.’ The Critics’ acting awards in the series category went to Shefali Shah for ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ and Jaideep Ahlawat for ‘Paatal Lok Season 2.’

--IANS

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