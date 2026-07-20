Tusshar Kapoor expresses excitement about working with Prakash Jha in 'Janadesh'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor opened up about working with acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha in his upcoming political drama 'Janadesh'.

While speaking exclusively to IANS a few weeks ago on the occasion of completing 25 years in the film industry, he said that the project marked both his first collaboration with Prakash Jha and his first foray into the political drama genre.

Tusshar shared, "It is a very serious and hard-hitting film on the political scenario in our country, but it is a fictional story. It is about how we are as people today. First time I am being directed by Prakash Jha, and it is a very interesting character. It is with newcomers. It is also me doing a political film for the first time. So, it is something I am excited to bring in front of the audience."

The primary cast of the drama also includes Shekhar Suman, Rahul Bose, Pragati Srivastava, and Ishwak Singh, along with others.

Prakash Jha has made a name for himself with his political dramas such as 'Raajneeti' (2010), 'Chakravyuh' (2012), 'Aarakshan' (2011), and 'Satyagraha' (2013). Coming to OTT, he is credited with the Bobby Deol-led crime drama series 'Aashram' (2020).

Meanwhile, Tusshar's promising line also includes the eagerly awaited laughter ride, 'Golmaal 5,' the latest installment in the popular franchise by director Rohit Shetty. The shoot for 'Golmaal 5' commenced in March this year with an ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.

The project went on the floor on Rohit Shetty's birthday.

"20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies," he mentioned on social media.

--IANS

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