Cybercrime surge at alarming level in Bangladesh; women,children most affected

Dhaka, July 20 (IANS) As cybercrime continues to surge across Bangladesh, online fraud networks are widening their operations, with women and children accounting for nearly 97 per cent of the victims. Teenagers have emerged as the primary targets of these scams, local media reported , citing the police headquarters and intelligence sources.

These cybercriminals are increasingly stealing banking and financial information, heightening the risk of financial fraud, while large sums of money are reportedly being funnelled through Mobile Financial Services (MFS) accounts linked to online gambling platforms.

According to police investigations, three out of every five girls and young women in the country have experienced cyberbullying. However, nearly 89 per cent of victims refrain from reporting the abuse due to fear of social stigma.

Even among those who filed complaints regarding the abuse, around 72 per cent of cases remain unresolved or are dismissed by authorities citing lack of evidence, Bangladesh’s leading Bengali newspaper, Daily Sun, reported.

A report by a Bangladesh-based Cyber Support for Women and Children Platform documented that 97 per cent of the victims of cyber violence in the first six months of last year were women and children. The report was based on an analysis of 29 cases of violence against women and children in the country since January 2025.

Citing police data from the last five years, Daily Sun reported that a total of 4,794 cases have been registered under Bangladesh’s Information and Pornography Control Act-2012, the Information and Communication Technology Act-2006, and the Digital Security Act-2018. However, the absence of a dedicated cybercrime unit has emerged as a major challenge in ensuring proper investigation and disposal of these cases.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir has described cybercrime and the spread of online rumours as one of Bangladesh's most pressing law enforcement challenges. Recently, speaking at the graduation parade of the 42nd batch of Cadet Sub-Inspectors at the Sharda Police Academy in Rajshahi, he said offences such as online gambling, phishing and misinformation on social media have become increasingly widespread.

Investigations by law enforcement agencies indicate that cybercrime has surged to an alarming level in the country, as the indiscriminate use of digital technology is being exploited as a dangerous weapon for criminal activities.

--IANS

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