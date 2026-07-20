How eVTOL aircraft could transform urban mobility in India

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India's launch of its first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft prototype has put the spotlight on a technology that could reshape urban transport by enabling short-distance flights above road traffic.

The eVTOL -- unveiled earlier this month by IIT Madras-incubated startup The ePlane Company -- is designed to take off and land vertically like a helicopter before transitioning to forward flight like a conventional aircraft.

The company plans to begin commercial operations by 2028, initially focusing on air ambulance services before expanding into passenger transport.

Unlike helicopters, which rely on one or two large fuel-powered rotors, eVTOL aircraft use multiple electrically powered propellers driven by batteries. This distributed propulsion system is expected to reduce noise, improve energy efficiency and provide greater redundancy, allowing the aircraft to continue operating safely even if one motor fails.

Because they do not require long runways, eVTOLs can operate from compact landing sites known as vertiports, making them suitable for airport transfers, emergency medical services and short intra-city journeys.

In a post on X on Monday, The ePlane Company said its e200X PT-01 prototype marked the transition of its programme "from sub-scale into a 2.2-ton full-scale reality".

It said the aircraft was the culmination of five years of engineering and testing, during which it flew sub-scale demonstrators, including the ATVA in 2021 and the heavy-lift e50 in 2023, logging more than 10,000 km of flight testing.

The company said the prototype features a carbon-fibre airframe, an 800V high-voltage electric powertrain, NVIDIA IGX Thor computing hardware and HENSOLDT avionics. It added that the aircraft has entered structured ground testing at its 60,000 sq ft facility at IIT Madras, ahead of flight testing.

Earlier this year, the International Critical Air Transfer Team (ICATT) signed an agreement with The ePlane Company to procure 788 eVTOL air ambulances.

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