US Open: Jovic ends Eala's run to reach round of 16

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Iva Jovic advanced to the US Open fourth round after being pushed through a three-set battle. She ended Alexandra Eala’s run with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory after more than three hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 18-year-old American overcame an early third-set setback to turn the deciding set into a gripping exchange of aggressive shot-making and extended rallies. Eala moved 2-0 ahead after breaking in the opening game of the third set, but Jovic immediately responded. The American later recovered another break and established a 4-2 lead, only for Jovic to launch another comeback.

Jovic levelled at 4-4 with a precise winner and then moved ahead after a running forehand volley. Although Eala saved the first match point and held to make it 5-5, Jovic regained the advantage with an ace before completing the victory when Eala sent a forehand into the net.

The win takes Jovic into the fourth round of her home Grand Slam for the first time, where she will face Coco Gauff. She struck 44 winners and converted nine of 17 break points, while also winning 12 of 15 points at the net. Eala produced 34 winners and won 16 of 25 points when moving forward but could not match Jovic in the crucial exchanges.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek overcame No. 25 seed Marie Bouzkova 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in 2 hours and 27 minutes to reach the fourth round for a sixth consecutive year.

The Pole had to navigate a match full of momentum swings and breaks but held her nerve in both tiebreaks. Bouzkova served for the opening set at 6-5 before Swiatek forced the breaker and took control. The Czech then threatened to extend the contest in the second set, holding three set points at 6-5, but Swiatek saved the danger with a volley winner before dominating the second tiebreak.

Despite winning only 60 per cent of her first-serve points and being broken five times, Swiatek compensated with an effective all-round display. She hit 35 winners, won 15 of 17 points at the net and took 64% of points against Bouzkova’s second serve.

Swiatek will next face Zheng Qinwen, against whom she owns a 7-1 record.

--IANS

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