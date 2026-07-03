'Sanand has earned global recognition': PM Modi ahead of CG Semi OSAT facility inauguration

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Sanand had established itself on the global map as a centre for innovation and industrial growth ahead of his visit to Gujarat, where he will inaugurate the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister described the inauguration as a significant milestone for India's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions.

"Sanand has made a place for itself on the world map, synonymous with cutting-edge innovation and growth. I will be in Sanand tomorrow for the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility. It will be a momentous occasion for India's efforts in semiconductor manufacturing," PM Modi wrote.

He added that the facility would cater to sectors, including automotive, industrial, telecommunications, 5G and the Internet of Things.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad district on Saturday afternoon.

Developed with an investment of more than Rs 7,500 crore under the 'India Semiconductor Mission', the plant is among the first four semiconductor projects approved by the Centre and marks the commencement of commercial production.

The CG Semi OSAT facility will provide end-to-end semiconductor assembly and testing services, including wafer sorting, assembly, testing, package design, failure analysis, test programme development, product characterisation and logistics support.

Once fully operational, it will have an annual production capacity of up to five billion semiconductor chips to meet growing demand across multiple technology-driven industries.

"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is leading this semiconductor revolution. Out of the 12-approved plants, six are to be established in the state. Among them, this is the third plant, belonging to CG Power Semicon, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brought into the production line," State Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said.

The inauguration forms part of the Centre's efforts to build a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen India's position in the global semiconductor value chain.

Gujarat has emerged as a major destination for semiconductor investments, with six approved projects in the state under the Mission.

--IANS

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