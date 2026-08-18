August 18, 2026 8:53 PM हिंदी

Mahipal Lomror joins Surrey for final six County Championship matches

Mahipal Lomror joins Surrey for final six County Championship matches in the Rothesay County Championship matches of the 2026 season. Photo credit: Surrey CCC

London, Aug 18 (IANS) Indian batter Mahipal Lomror has been signed by English club Surrey for the final six Rothesay County Championship matches of the 2026 season, with the county side bringing in the Rajasthan captain to bolster their batting and spin-bowling options for the run-in.

The 26-year-old man, who has a great deal of first-class experience, is moving to Surrey as the team readies itself to play red-ball cricket again with Nottinghamshire's visit on Thursday. He has played 63 first-class matches and scored an average of 42.62 with the bat, in addition to taking 62 wickets with his left-arm off-spin. In November 2024, he achieved his highest score in his first-class career by scoring 300 not out for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand.

He also played for the Mumbai Indians in the most recent version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This transfer will bring Lomror back into partnership with Rahul Chahar, his teammate from Rajasthan, and at the same time give the county extra depth during the busy phase of the season. Surrey are at the moment going to have no access to the spin-bowling all-rounders Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence.

Jacks has been kept out because of an ankle injury which he suffered during a large part of the English summer, while Lawrence has been called back into the England Test team for the forthcoming series against Pakistan. Alec Stewart, who is the director of men's cricket for Surrey, stated that Lomror's versatility had made him an important addition to the squad.

“With the busy schedule of international, franchise and domestic cricket around the world, I’m pleased to add Mahipal Lomror to our available squad of players,” Stewart said.

“With the loss of Lawrence and Jacks’ ability to bowl spin, it was important to add a batter who can bowl some overs of spin when required for the final stage of the season. We look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room ahead of this week’s match with Nottinghamshire.”

Lomror said the opportunity to play County Championship cricket would provide him with a new challenge and valuable experience.

“I’m happy to join Surrey for the remainder of the season. Playing in the County Championship is a huge opportunity for me to challenge myself in a new environment and learn from an experienced group,” Lomror said.

Surrey will face Nottinghamshire in the 2026 Festival of Red Ball Cricket before hosting Yorkshire and Glamorgan in their remaining home fixtures. They will also travel to Essex, Sussex and Somerset as they enter the final stretch of the Championship season.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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