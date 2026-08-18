August 18, 2026 8:51 PM हिंदी

Greater outreach of bond festivals will boost awareness, investment: NSDL CBO

Greater outreach of bond festivals will boost awareness, investment: NSDL CBO

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Bond festivals can play an important role in increasing awareness about the bond market and educating investors on how to invest in bonds and benefit from them, Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at NSDL, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Great Indian Bond Festival organised by GRIP in Mumbai, Patil described the initiative as a positive step towards expanding investor awareness about bonds. He also thanked GRIP for organising the festival.

"This is the first time that a bond festival of this kind has been organised. The more people and investors this initiative reaches, the greater the awareness will be about the bond market, how to invest in bonds, and how investors can benefit from these investments. I think this is a very good initiative, and I would like to sincerely thank GRIP for organising it," he told IANS.

GRIP CEO Vaibhav Ladda said the Great Indian Bond Festival is the first annual festival being organised for the bond industry, with the objective of creating awareness and educating people about bonds as an investment instrument.

Ladda said it was important for investors to understand bonds, particularly as retail investors often associate fixed returns primarily with fixed deposits.

“Today, when people think about fixed returns, they generally think only about fixed deposits. After tax, fixed-deposit returns can be below inflation and may not even beat inflation,” Ladda said.

He said the festival aims to help investors better understand bonds, their role as an investment option and their relevance to retail investors as well as the broader financial market.

"I think it is very important for investors to understand bonds because today, when people think about fixed returns, they generally think only about fixed deposits. After tax, fixed-deposit returns can be below inflation and may not even beat inflation," he stated.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Will stop taking back illegal migrants, Pakistan threatens UK over Rochdale rapist deportation

Will stop taking back illegal migrants, Pakistan threatens UK over Rochdale rapist deportation

‘I had to open up the game a bit more’, says Lakshya Sen explains tactical shift behind comeback win in the opening round of the BWF World Championship 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

‘I had to open up the game a bit more’: Sen explains tactical shift behind comeback win

India has a stake in Tibet’s future: ICT (File image)

India has stake in Tibet’s future: ICT

Mahipal Lomror joins Surrey for final six County Championship matches in the Rothesay County Championship matches of the 2026 season. Photo credit: Surrey CCC

Mahipal Lomror joins Surrey for final six County Championship matches

Lakshya Sen overturns slow start to storm past Austria's Collins Filimon in his opening match in the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Lakshya overturns slow start to storm past Austria's Collins Filimon in opener

Greater outreach of bond festivals will boost awareness, investment: NSDL CBO

Greater outreach of bond festivals will boost awareness, investment: NSDL CBO

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Singapore ahead of 4th Ministerial Roundtable

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Singapore ahead of 4th Ministerial Roundtable

India condoles loss of lives in Indonesia earthquake, offers all possible assistance

India condoles loss of lives in Indonesia earthquake, offers all possible assistance

Kajol asks 'When butterflies fall in love do they feel humans in their stomach?'

Kajol asks 'When butterflies fall in love do they feel humans in their stomach?'

India desires 'positive, constructive and forward-looking' ties with Bangladesh: MEA

India desires 'positive, constructive and forward-looking' ties with Bangladesh: MEA