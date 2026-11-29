Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra will soon be returning as the host for the second season of her talk show 'Mom Talks'. While addressing the media, the 'Chamkila' actress revealed that she is trying to learn about styling and fashion lately. She added that she and her team enjoy the process of creating new looks for her.

Parineeti said, "I am definitely trying to learn more about styling and fashion. It is an area about which I never used to think much about earlier - areas like hair, makeup and styling. I used to focus less on these things.

Now I indulge in a deep discussion with my stylist while preparing my look. Nowadays, my team enjoys creating new looks. The feedback I am getting is also something like that only, 'Ohh, nowdays your are paying a lot of attention. We are just having fun."

During the interaction, Parineeti also opened up about the activities which she has planned for the latest season of the talk show. The 'Kesari' actress revealed that this time they have made it a talk show cum game show.

Parineeti admitted that she is blessed to have an amazing family and the most wonderful husband, politician Raghav Chadha, who has been a major support in her career. She added that her partner believes in helping her do the things she loves doing, which makes her a better mom.

Work-wise, Parineeti was recently seen essaying the role of journalist Sandhya Yadav in the investigative thriller 'Reporting Live'.

Made under the direction of Dhruv Tripathi, the drama shares the journey of a journalist and a cameraman as they uncover an illegal sand-mining racket, putting themselves at loggerheads with a dangerous syndicate.

The primary cast of the movie also includes Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, and Shekhar Suman, along with others.

--IANS

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