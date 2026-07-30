July 30, 2026 3:44 PM हिंदी

Salim Merchant celebrates friendship and brotherhood with Sonu Nigam on his birthday

Salim Merchant celebrates friendship and brotherhood with Sonu Nigam on his birthday

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Singer-composer Salim Merchant celebrated his close bond with fellow musician Sonu Nigam on the occasion of his birthday.

Merchant shared a heartfelt tribute, highlighting their long-standing friendship and the special connection they share beyond music. Salim expressed his admiration for Sonu and celebrated their journey together. He described their relationship as one built on love, respect, and brotherhood. Taking to Instagram, the Salim Merchant shared a couple of videos and photos featuring him and Sonu Nigam. For the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday @sonunigamofficial here’s to our friendship & brotherhood.”

The first video showed Salim and Sonu working out together at the gym. The next candid selfie featured Sonu posing with his arm around Salim as the two smiled for the camera. The carousel of pictures captured their close bond over the years. One of the images also showed Sonu Nigam singing while Salim played the piano.

Salim Merchant and Sonu Nigam share a close friendship that has grown stronger over the years. The duo has also delivered several memorable musical collaborations over the years. Among their most celebrated works is the soulful romantic track ‘Shukran Allah’ from the film “Kurbaan.”

Sonu Nigam turned a year older on July 30 and received heartfelt birthday wishes from his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry on social media.

On the professional front, Sonu Nigam has reunited with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman for a new song in the upcoming film “Batwara 1947.” The duo has collaborated on the romantic track ‘Oh Tabassum,' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Announcing the song on social media, Rahman praised Nigam’s soulful and romantic rendition.

Rahman had written, “Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?.”

“Batwara 1947,” formerly titled Lahore 1947, features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.

--IANS

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