Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza joins Dambulla Sixers as LPL 2026 confirms key player replacements

Kandy, July 30 (IANS) Lanka Premier League has announced that Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder Sikandar Raza will join Dambulla Sixers as a replacement for South African batter Marques Ackerman, who is out of the tournament because of injury.

The Dambulla Sixers have bolstered their team by signing Zimbabwe's captain, one of the most highly valued all-rounders in franchise cricket. He brings an impressive T20 record, scoring 7572 runs at a strike rate of nearly 137 and taking 255 wickets with his off-spin over 374 T20 matches, including 139 T20Is.

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said, "While player changes are an inevitable part of a tournament that features leading international cricketers, the strength and depth of the replacement pool ensure that the quality of competition remains exceptionally high. We are pleased to welcome players such as Sikandar Raza and others into the tournament and look forward to an exciting finish to what has already been a highly competitive edition of the Lanka Premier League."

Raza's extensive experience in top T20 leagues worldwide is likely to give the Dambulla Sixers a valuable boost as they aim for a spot in the knockout phase. The franchise is currently fourth on the points table, with four points from six matches, having secured two wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has been called up for national duty, will stay available for Dambulla's next match before leaving the squad. He is set to depart after tomorrow's game against Colombo KAPS.

Colombo KAPS has announced two squad changes. Ashen Bandara replaces Kusal Mendis, who is injured. Additionally, Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has gone back home for national duty, and Ripon Mondol from Bangladesh joins Colombo KAPS as his replacement.

Kandy Royals have signed Kavija Gamage as a replacement for Vishen Halambage, who is sidelined for the rest of the tournament due to injury.

Earlier, the Jaffna Kings confirmed that Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed would not travel to Sri Lanka after receiving a call-up to the national team. The franchise has named Bangladesh batter Tawhid Hridoy as his replacement, with Hridoy already having joined the squad.

--IANS

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