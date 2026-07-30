Stephen Fleming named England Test coach, Joe Root returns as captain

London, July 30 (IANS) Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been appointed England Men’s Test head coach, with Joe Root returning as captain as the team prepares to enter a new era under the experienced coach.

Fleming will take over the reins from his former teammate Brendon McCullum, who resigned from his role after the 2-1 loss against New Zealand in the home Test series.

Root, meanwhile, has been reinstated as England’s Test captain. The right-handed batter previously led England between 2017 and 2022 and remains the country’s most experienced Test captain, having led the side in 65 matches and secured 27 victories.

Fleming, 53, will begin his tenure after the upcoming Test Series against Pakistan, with Marcus Trescothick serving as interim head coach during the series. The former New Zealand skipper is expected to take charge in time for England’s Test tour of South Africa later this year.

Fleming arrives with an impressive coaching record, having spent 18 years with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and guiding the franchise to a record five Indian Premier League titles. He reached the IPL final 10 times during his tenure and also coached CSK’s affiliate teams in South Africa and the USA. He has also coached Melbourne Stars and led Southern Brave to the final of The Hundred in 2023.

As a player, Fleming was New Zealand’s longest-serving Test captain, leading the side in 80 Tests and recording a national record 28 victories. He played 111 Tests for New Zealand and also represented English county sides Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. He captained Nottinghamshire to their first County Championship title in 2005.

Root briefly returned to the captaincy on an interim basis during England’s Test series against New Zealand at the Oval earlier this summer, but could not make a sudden impact as England lost the match.

Fleming said he was honoured to take charge of one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining England as Test Coach. It’s one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket, and I am honoured to be appointed,” Fleming said in an official statement released by the ECB.

“There is a lot of young talent in and around the team, and our aim is to help them fulfil their potential as world-class cricketers,” he added.

Fleming also expressed his excitement at working with Root, describing him as a “generational talent”, while highlighting the development of Harry Brook as another important part of his role.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as Captain - a generational talent who has achieved so much already. There is still plenty more to come from him, and I’m excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint," he said.

“I’m also excited to work with Harry Brook. The best players are never finished products, and helping Harry continue to develop his extraordinary talent and his leadership will be an important part of this journey," he added.

Root said he was honoured to be given another opportunity to lead England in Test cricket.

“The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with Brendon McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward,” Root said.

“The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game,” he added.

England Men’s Cricket managing director Rob Key backed Fleming to turn the team’s potential into sustained success.

“Stephen Fleming is one of the most highly respected figures in cricket, and we are very fortunate that someone of his calibre is willing to take on the challenge of being the England Men’s Test Head Coach,” Key said.

Fleming will initially remain in New Zealand to spend time with his family after ending his long-term association with CSK earlier this month. He is expected to travel to the UK later this summer to begin preparations for England’s tour of South Africa.

--IANS

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