July 30, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Sonu Nigam reveals he deleted social media from his phone a year ago

Sonu Nigam reveals he deleted social media from his phone a year ago

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Playback singer Sonu Nigam has revealed that he has uninstalled social media apps from his phone as they were proving to be a distraction for him.

On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared 2 videos expressing his gratitude on his birthday. He then revealed that he isn’t privy to what’s going on social media, and won’t be able to reply to the wishes from his fans as he has stopped using social media on his phone.

He said, “And I forgot to tell you one thing. I don't have Instagram and Facebook apps on my phone. It's been more than a year. I deleted them because I was wasting a lot of time on them. And I decided last year that, ‘Why am I knowing what people are thinking, what they are saying, what's going on in the world, what's my opinion?’. I thought that I'm old enough right now to just chill. And just bother about my own health, my own practice. I should practice, take care of my fitness, and focus on myself”.

“I don't even want to know what people are saying about me or what they are thinking about me. I'm already in surrender mode. I've got in touch with God. I'm in a very happy zone. So if you're wishing me a happy birthday, thank you so much. Maybe your wishes will reach me, but I won't be able to reply... ...because I don't have apps. I get to know everything in general. If someone has sent me a wish or a comment, I get to know everything. So I won't be able to respond, but please take my gratitude. Thank you for your love”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Aim is to finish tour on a high with series win, says Muneeba ahead of T20Is against SL

Aim is to finish tour on a high with series win, says Muneeba ahead of T20Is against SL

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc; board approves property business demerger

Vedanta Q1 profit falls 18 pc sequentially; board approves property business demerger

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

When Ben Affleck revealed why he wouldn’t want BFF Matt Damon as his roommate

Pakistan among 21 countries where new HIV infections are still rising: Report

Pakistan among 21 countries where new HIV infections are still rising: Report

Pakistan: 11 killed, six injured after building collapses in Lahore (File image)

Pakistan: 11 killed, six injured after building collapses in Lahore

Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Shahenshah’ memories, recalls India’s first hot air balloon song shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Shahenshah’ memories, recalls India’s first hot air balloon song shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

CWG 2026: Neeraj, Rohit, Yash Vir storm into men's javelin final

CWG 2026: Neeraj, Rohit, Yash Vir storm into men's javelin final

UN expert urges Pakistan to allow Imran Khan to access medical treatment of his choice (File image)

UN expert urges Pakistan to allow Imran Khan to access medical treatment of his choice

It’s world-class performance in Glasgow’: IOA President PT Usha lauds India’s medal winners after stellar CWG campaign

It’s world-class performance in Glasgow’: IOA Prez Usha lauds India’s medal winners after stellar CWG campaign

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, a ‘human story’