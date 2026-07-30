Meenakshi Seshadri recreates A.R Rahman’s ‘Anjali Anjali’, calls it a divine offering for music lovers

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated the timeless beauty of A.R. Rahman’s iconic song ‘Anjali Anjali’ from the Tamil film “Duet.”

Sharing her love for the classic melody, the ‘Damini’ actress described the song as a moment where “music and muse almost seem to become one.” She highlighted the enduring popularity of the track, which continues to be performed by contestants on reality television shows as a challenging musical piece. Meenakshi also shared details about the song, revealing that the original track was filmed in Visakhapatnam. She explained that the word “Anjali” represents a divine offering made with devotion and reverence.

Calling it her humble and heartfelt offering to lovers of art, music, dance, and performing arts, the actress paid tribute to the magic of the song and the creative brilliance behind it.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “When music and muse almost seem to become one. This beautiful song of a film duet made in Tamil language under the music direction of Rahman. This song is still sung as a competition in reality tv. Original song was filmed in Visakhapatnam. Anjali means divine gift given with devotion. Here is my humble and heartfelt offering to all lovers of art, music, dance, performing arts. “Anjali Anjali.”

In the clip, Meenakshi was seen dressed in a saree, showcasing her graceful dance moves and captivating expressions.

The romantic melody ‘Anjali Anjali’, composed by A.R. Rahman, is from the 1994 musical film “Duet.” Directed by K. Balachander, the soulful track featured vocals by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and K.S. Chithra. The film starred Prabhu and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles.

--IANS

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