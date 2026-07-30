CWG 2026: PM Modi congratulates Gavit, Basil and Sreeshankar on medal wins

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated para sprinters Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, along with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, after the trio delivered medal-winning performances for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

While Gavit claimed a Games record gold in the men's 100m T47 event, Basil secured the silver in the same race to complete a historic Indian one-two, and Sreeshankar added another silver medal with his best jump of the season. The Prime Minister hailed Gavit's record-breaking sprint, praising the para athlete for producing one of India's standout performances at the Games.

“A phenomenal performance by Dilip Mahadu Gavit! Congratulations to him on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s 100m T47 event with a remarkable timing, setting a new Games Record and achieving his Season Best. His speed, determination and dedication have made our nation proud. Best wishes for his future endeavours!,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Gavit stormed to the gold medal in 10.71 seconds, rewriting the Commonwealth Games record in the process, while compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath followed close behind with a season-best 10.83 seconds to complete a memorable one-two finish for India.

Congratulating Basil, PM Modi lauded the para sprinter's determination and consistency after his silver-medal performance.

“A superb silver for Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath! What a sprint and display of determination! Congratulations to him for the success and also achieving his Season Best. His success reflects his hard work and focus. May he continue to scale new heights in the times to come,” he added.

The Prime Minister also reserved praise for long jumper M. Sreeshankar, who secured the silver medal with his finest effort of the season to further strengthen India's athletics campaign in Glasgow.

“An outstanding Silver for Sreeshankar! What an exceptional performance! Congratulations to him on winning the medal and that too with his best leap. His success will motivate several youngsters to pursue excellence in athletics. My best wishes for his upcoming endeavours,” he stated.

--IANS

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