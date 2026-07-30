Rahane's career a fine example of what it means to put the team first: BCCI chief Manhas

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Describing Ajinkya Rahane's career as a fine example of what it means to put the team first, BCCI President Mithun Manhas on Thursday paid rich tributes to the former India captain, who announced his retirement from international cricket.

Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, with his last international appearance coming in a Test match against the West Indies in July 2023. Rahane made 5077 runs in Tests at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries, while amassing 2962 ODI runs at average of 35.26 with three hundreds. He also made 375 T20I runs at a strike rate of 113.29. He led India in six Tests, of which they won four and drew two, apart from being in 2015 ODI World Cup and 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

The most defining time of his international career came when he became India’s stand-in captain in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, held during the Covid-19 pandemic. He captained a depleted Indian side to a remarkable 2-1 series triumph, after Virat Kohli left for paternity leave and India had been bowled out for 36 in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

"Ajinkya Rahane's career is a fine example of what it means to put the team first. He earned his reputation through performances in some of the toughest conditions in world cricket and became one of India's most dependable batters overseas.

“His leadership during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will forever remain one of the defining chapters in Indian Cricket. Taking charge after the opening Test, he led a young side through extraordinary circumstances to a famous series victory, culminating in the historic triumph at The Gabba.

“On behalf of the BCCI, I congratulate Ajinkya on a distinguished international career and wish him every success in the years ahead," said Manhas in a statement issued by the BCCI.

More than half of Mumbai-based Rahane’s Test appearances came in overseas conditions, where he repeatedly proved his mettle by thriving against quality pace and bounce on challenging overseas tracks.

It is further evident from him hitting Test hundreds at Lord's, Wellington, Melbourne, Kingston, and Durban, which cemented his legacy as a batter for crisis situations, apart from being a quintessential team man who always respected the sport.

Highlighting Rahane's integrity and quiet dignity both on and off the field, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia noted that his impact extended far beyond the runs he scored for India. "Ajinkya, you can be immensely proud of the way you led India and the way you played this great game. You played cricket with the utmost sincerity and integrity, qualities every dressing room values.

“You let your cricket do the talking and earned the respect of everyone who shared a dressing room with you. Your contributions to Indian Cricket went far beyond the runs you scored.

“Through important innings, thoughtful leadership and the example you set for younger players, you made every team you represented stronger. I thank you for your outstanding service to Indian Cricket," he added.

--IANS

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