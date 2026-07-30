Nepal: Indefinite curfew imposed in two southern border districts after communal violence

Kathmandu, July 30 (IANS) As clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities in the Kaptanganj area of Sunsari district threatened to spread to other parts of southern Madhesh province, the District Administration Office (DAO) of Siraha on Thursday imposed an indefinite curfew in parts of the district.

The curfew imposed in parts of Sunsari also remained in force on Thursday. Both Sunsari and Siraha border the Indian state of Bihar.

Siraha Chief District Officer Surendra Paudel issued the curfew order effective from 2 pm local time on Thursday until further notice.

"Based on an assessment of the recent security situation, which indicates the possibility of protests or riots disrupting public peace, and in accordance with the decision of the District Security Committee, a curfew order has been issued," the notice stated.

According to the notice, the curfew covers the area stretching from Kasaha Khola in Golbazar Municipality-3 on the eastern side of the East-West Highway to Choharwa Chowk in the west. It also extends from Sainik Chowk in the north to the vicinity of Rampratap Ramprasad Tamang Janata Multiple Campus in the south.

The administration warned that anyone violating the curfew order would face legal action in accordance with the law.

On July 26, localised clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups in the Kaptanganj area of Dewanganj Rural Municipality-3 in Sunsari district as Hindu devotees were heading towards Kaptanganj Chowk from the Koshi Barrage carrying holy water for the Bolbam festival during the month of Sawan, while playing loud DJ music.

According to police, some members of the Muslim community objected to the loud music, triggering an argument between the two sides. The dispute escalated into pushing and shoving before turning into a violent clash. Large crowds from both communities gathered at the scene armed with improvised weapons, including sticks, stones, bamboo poles and iron rods, prompting police intervention. During the operation, a youth identified as Om Prakash Mehta was killed after being struck by police gunfire.

Although police believe the security situation has improved, they have not ruled out the possibility of renewed clashes without heightened security.

"The situation remains vulnerable. That's why the curfew remains in place," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhu Prasad Dhakal, spokesperson for the Madhesh Province Police Office, told IANS.

The curfew in Sunsari covers the entire areas of Inaruwa Municipality, Duhabi Municipality, Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality, Koshi Rural Municipality, Gadhi Rural Municipality, Dewanganj Rural Municipality, Harinagar Rural Municipality and Barju Rural Municipality.

In Itahari Sub-metropolitan City, the restrictions apply to Wards 16 and 17 within a 200-metre corridor on both sides of the Mahendra Highway. In Ramdhuni Municipality, the curfew covers Wards 1 and 5 within the same 200-metre corridor along the highway.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday reviewed Nepal's overall security situation, including the recent violence in Sunsari, and decided to strengthen coordination among security agencies and other stakeholders to preserve social harmony and national unity.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Secretariat after the meeting, the Council assessed the country's overall security environment and resolved to enhance coordination among all security agencies and relevant stakeholders to maintain peace, social harmony and national unity.

The Council was briefed that the situation in Sunsari is gradually returning to normal through the joint efforts of political parties, local stakeholders and security agencies.

The Council said it had decided to work in close coordination with security agencies and other concerned bodies to prevent similar incidents from recurring and to safeguard communal harmony and national unity.

The statement also said the meeting decided to strengthen coordination among relevant agencies to ensure timely and effective search, rescue and relief operations during disasters.

Meanwhile, the Kantipur daily, citing a confidential report submitted to the government by the Armed Police Force (APF) three years ago, reported that the APF had warned of organised attempts to foment religious and ethnic divisions across the Tarai. The report recommended urgent political and administrative intervention, but officials said its findings received little attention from the country's leadership.

--IANS

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