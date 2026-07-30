Jaya Bhattacharya shares spiritual experience from Mahakal Temple: 'Faith can exist together'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Jaya Bhattacharya recently shared a glimpse of her spiritual experience at the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling.

The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress described the visit as a peaceful and deeply moving moment. Jaya reflected on the sense of calm she felt amid the temple bells, misty surroundings, fluttering prayer flags, and quiet footsteps of visitors. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Jaya highlighted the temple’s unique atmosphere, where Hindu and Buddhist prayers have coexisted for generations. She said the sacred place stands as a reminder that faith and harmony can exist together.

Sharing her video, the veteran actress wrote, “Between the mist, the bells, the fluttering prayer flags, and the quiet footsteps of strangers, there was a strange sense of peace. The Mahakal Temple isn’t just a place of worship. It’s a reminder that faith can exist together. Here, Hindu and Buddhist prayers have echoed side by side for generations, on the very hill that gave Darjeeling its name.”

“I kept wondering how many people must have climbed these ancient steps carrying hope, gratitude, heartbreak, or simply a quiet conversation with God. I left with a lighter heart.”

In the clip, Jaya could be heard saying, “Shooting is complete and we are off and we choose to go to the Mahakaal temple.” The actress also shared glimpses of the temple, capturing its serene surroundings, spiritual atmosphere, and the peaceful moments from her visit.

Work-wise, Jaya Bhattacharya began her acting journey with supporting roles in Bollywood films like “Devdas” and “Lajja.” She gained wider recognition in 2000 after portraying the antagonist Payal Mehra in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” which became a major milestone in her career.

She later appeared in shows like “Banoo Main Teri Dulhan” and also made a cameo appearance in the Hindi film “Fiza,” starring Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

She later became known for her role as Jigyasa in the television series ‘Kasamh Se’ in 2007. Jaya was also seen portraying Sakku Bai in the historical drama series “Jhansi Ki Rani.” In 2018, she joined the popular television show “Badho Bahu.”

Jaya also appeared in “Delhi Crime," where she played the character of Sub-Inspector Vimla Bharadwaj. The crime thriller also starred Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal.

--IANS

ps/