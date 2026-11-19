Pune, Nov 19 (IANS) A woman from Pune, who was allegedly lured to Dubai with the promise of a hotel job and a monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh but was subsequently forced into prostitution, has safely returned to India following intervention by Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the IPF MahaHelpline.

The woman was allegedly held captive after refusing to engage in sex work, and her passport was confiscated. The case has raised concerns about the possible operation of a trafficking network that allegedly lures women abroad with promises of employment and subjects them to exploitation.

Taking serious note of the incident, Mohol has written to the Pune Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed investigation, strict action against those responsible and identification of agents involved in sending women abroad under false employment offers.

According to information shared by Mohol's office, the woman's husband approached the Union Minister's office on Jungli Maharaj Road in Pune, seeking help after learning that his wife had been held captive in Dubai and that her passport had been taken away.

The woman had reportedly travelled to Dubai in search of employment due to financial difficulties, mounting family debt and her husband's disability. She had been contacted through WhatsApp by a person who allegedly offered her a hotel job with a monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh.

However, after reaching Dubai, she was allegedly pressured into prostitution. When she refused, the people involved allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from her. Her passport was subsequently taken away, and she was held against her will, according to the account shared by the minister's office.

After receiving the family's complaint, Mohol's office established direct contact with the woman and initiated efforts to secure her release. The minister also contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and sought assistance from the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

RahuI Tulpule, the Maharashtra government's representative in the United Arab Emirates and head of the IPF MahaHelpline, was also contacted to coordinate the rescue efforts.

The woman's location was traced, and continuous communication was maintained with her. With the assistance of the Indian Consulate, her passport was recovered, enabling her to escape from the alleged captors.

Members of the MahaHelpline subsequently escorted her safely to the Indian Consulate. After the necessary formalities were completed, Mohol's office arranged her air ticket for the return journey. She eventually reached Mumbai safely.

Rahul Tulpule, Shweta Karandikar, Prasad Datar and Prasad Patil played a key role in coordinating the woman's safe return, according to the minister's office.

Following the rescue, Mohol wrote to the Pune Police Commissioner, urging the police to investigate the entire case, take stringent action against those responsible and identify the network of agents allegedly involved in trafficking and exploiting women through fraudulent overseas job offers.

--IANS

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