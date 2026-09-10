Under-construction bridge launcher crashes in Bihar, rescue efforts underway

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) A major accident occurred in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday morning when a launcher used in the construction of a bridge on a four-lane highway collapsed, injuring several labourers and trapping one worker beneath the iron structure.

The incident took place at around 9.30 a.m. near Jalalpur village under Lalganj block in Vaishali district. According to local residents, five to seven labourers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. One worker, reportedly a resident of neighbouring Muzaffarpur district, remained trapped and was said to be in critical condition. Rescue teams later used gas cutters to remove parts of the structure and reach him.

The collapse occurred at the site of an under-construction overbridge on the Gandak River corridor, around half a km before the river near Jalalpur village, eyewitnesses said. Villagers claimed they provided water to the trapped worker while waiting for rescue personnel to arrive.

As rescue operations gathered pace, large numbers of local residents assembled at the site, expressing anger over what they described as delays in the emergency response.

Villagers and workers alleged that adequate safety equipment, including safety belts, had not been provided at the construction site. They also claimed emergency arrangements were insufficient following the collapse. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Some residents further alleged that parts of the structure had shown signs of sinking before the accident, raising questions about construction quality. These claims are also yet to be independently verified.

Following the incident, Gopal Mandal, SDPO of Lalganj Sadar-2, along with police personnel, Block Development Officer Sujit Kumar, local representatives and other administrative officials, reached the site to oversee rescue and crowd-management efforts.

Tensions escalated during the rescue operation, with an agitated crowd allegedly vandalising the construction company's camp. Chairs, tables and CCTV cameras were reportedly damaged. Shubhank Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, later reached the spot and reviewed the situation.

The project forms part of a nearly 38.8-km road corridor connecting Bakarpur in Saran district with Manikpur in Muzaffarpur district via Lalganj in Vaishali district. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and the safety measures in place at the construction site. Further details on the injured workers were awaited.

--IANS

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