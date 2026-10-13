SA vs AUS: Umpires don black armbands in honour of Sarah Dambanevana on Day 5

Durban, Oct 13 (IANS) Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough paid their respects to the deceased Zimbabwe umpire and former player Sarah Dambanevana by sporting black armbands during the final day of the South Africa-Australia 1st Test at Kingsmead here on Tuesday.

The two umpires had broad black armbands on their arms when they took the field to officiate on the final day of the contest in Durban. This comes after former Zimbabwe women's cricketer and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana passed away following a brief illness at the age of 36.

Cricket.com.au confirmed that the gesture from the umpires was to pay their respects to their deceased former colleague.

The International Cricket Council also mourned the tragic development. ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his condolences, describing Dambanevana's journey from representing Zimbabwe on the field to making history as an international umpire as an inspiration.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sarah Dambanevana. Sarah's journey from representing Zimbabwe on the field of play to making history as an international umpire was an inspiration, and her achievements helped pave the way for more women to pursue careers in cricket officiating," he said in an official statement.

"Her contribution to the game will be remembered with great respect, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. On behalf of the ICC, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the Zimbabwe cricket community during this difficult time," Shah added.

Dambanevana represented Zimbabwe as a fast bowler before moving into umpiring, where she became one of the country's pioneering female match officials.

In 2022, she became the first female umpire from Zimbabwe to join the ICC Development Umpires Panel. She received her first ICC appointment at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in January 2023. During her career, Dambanevana officiated in 72 senior international matches, including 10 men's T20Is, 14 women's ODIs and 48 women's T20Is.

Meanwhile, the Durban Test sits at a fascinating point. Coming into the final day, South Africa were 102/4 and needed 319 runs for an unlikely win, while the Aussies required six wickets for a strong victory over the hosts.

--IANS

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