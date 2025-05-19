May 19, 2025 1:05 PM हिंदी

RVAI Global announces official launch, bringing AI and innovation to enterprise world

RVAI Global announces official launch, bringing AI and innovation to enterprise world

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) RVAI Global, a new venture in the AI Services space and a next-generation AI services firm, on Monday, announced its official launch with a mission to empower global enterprises in becoming AI-led organisations.

The company aims to simplify the AI journey for businesses through cutting-edge solutions, deep-tech capabilities, and a customer-first approach.

Founded by Vijay Sivaram, part of the founding team at Quess Corp, and Rohit Himatsingka, formerly with Essar’s Black Box, RVAI Global is poised to address the dynamic technology landscape by delivering practical, scalable, and future-ready AI solutions.

“It is estimated that 92 per cent of enterprises intend to increase their investments in AI. The future of enterprises and their workforce will be shaped by agentic platforms working seamlessly alongside human talent. This synergy will unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and decision-making -- placing RVAI at the heart of this transformation,” said Vijay Sivaram, Co-founder, RVAI Global.

“Our unique vantage point, built on deep industry experience and advanced tech expertise, will enable clients to unlock value and drive measurable outcomes across their organisations,” added Rohit Himatsingka, Co-founder, RVAI Global.

RVAI Global’s services span across AI Consulting & Advisory, AI-as-a-Service, Agentic AI Solutions, and AI Talent Solutions. The firm will also partner with global enterprises to set up dedicated AI Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Centres of Excellence (CoEs), helping them accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption.

As businesses explore AI integration, RVAI believes each implementation must be tailored to context, scale, and organisational goals. Its approach focuses on creating multi-model, customisable frameworks that ensure relevance, sustainability, and cost-efficiency. RVAI’s solutions will be tailored across industries, including BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, and Retail, helping enterprises move from AI ambition to AI at scale.

---IANS

skp/

LATEST NEWS

Sonu Nigam: It Mohammed Rafi who made me who I am today

Sonu Nigam: It Mohammed Rafi who made me who I am today

Sophie Choudry can’t wait to see Hrithik Roshan slay in ‘War 2’

Sophie Choudry can’t wait to see Hrithik Roshan slay in ‘War 2’

Waterlogging throws Bengaluru into chaos, BJP slams govt for 'celebration over crisis'

Waterlogging throws Bengaluru into chaos, BJP slams govt for 'celebration over crisis'

Mohak spent days in Rajasthan village to work on her dialect for ‘Saru’

Mohak spent days in Rajasthan village to work on her dialect for ‘Saru’

Jessica Simpson rocks blonde hair transformation

Jessica Simpson rocks blonde hair transformation

Wes Anderson earns 6.5-minute standing ovation at Cannes for his movie ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Wes Anderson earns 6.5-minute standing ovation at Cannes for his movie ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares her moments of success during ‘sexy weekend’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares her moments of success during ‘sexy weekend’

India’s manufacturing sector increasingly attractive to global investors: S&P Global

India’s manufacturing sector increasingly attractive to global investors: S&P Global

realme GT 7 Series sets new standard for mobile photography with AI travel snap camera

realme GT 7 Series sets new standard for mobile photography with AI travel snap camera

Shilpa Shetty shows fun ways to burn calories

Shilpa Shetty shows fun ways to burn calories