Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway powers through Mulshi–Maval in thrilling Stage 1; Harshveer is best Indian

Pune, Jan 20 (IANS) Luke Mudgway, representing the Chinese team Li Ning Star, won the opening stage of the Pune Grand Tour 2026 and grabbed the Yellow Jersey as leader of the general classification for the road race, while Harshveer Singh Sekhon claimed the Blue Jersey as the Best Indian Rider on the opening day of competitions on Tuesday.

As Harshveer of the Indian National Team topped the domestic contingent to earn the Blue Jersey as India’s leading performer, Stage One saw a spread of honours across the field. Jambalijamts Sainbayar of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, claimed the Orange Jersey as the ‘Best Asian’ rider. Spiero Tamar of Team Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam was rewarded with the White Jersey for best young rider.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 flagged off its first stage on Tuesday, the Mulshi–Maval Miles, from the TCS Circle near Hinjewadi. Over 87.2 demanding kilometres, riders were taken on a relentless journey through sweeping grasslands, twisting mountain roads, and shimmering backwaters, setting the tone for a race that has wasted no time in baring its teeth.

By the time the peloton thundered towards the finish, it was Luke Mudgway of Li Ning Star, China, who emerged with arms aloft, stopping the clock at 02:00:21 after a breathless sprint finale.

Mudgway’s victory did not come without resistance. Andreas Matildas of Quick Pro Team, Estonia, finished close behind in second place after clocking 02:00:27, with Yorben Lauryssen (02:00:30) of Tarteletto- Isorex, Belgium completing the podium.

Under Union Cycliste Internationale regulations for 2.2 stage races, the top three finishers earned time bonuses of 10, 6, and four seconds, respectively. In races of this level, where gaps are often measured in heartbeats rather than minutes, Mudgway’s 10-second bonus may carry enormous weight. And the Li Ning Star rider was well aware of the significance of his effort.

He described the opening kilometres as brutally fast, explaining that staying near the front was essential as the race fractured over the first categorised climb.

"Yeah, it was really, really fast from the start. I just stayed at the front, and then we went over the first categorised climb. After the climb, there were maybe two or three groups. I just sprinted for the finish. I had two teammates there who helped me, and yeah, I was just really happy I could finish it off for the team," Mudgway said.

When pressed, which was the most difficult stretch, Mudgway opined: "Probably the descent off the first categorised climb. It was really, really steep, and it was really technical. But at the same time, that made the difference in the race, I think. That's where we got the gap. It was a really fast part of the race. I was really happy that we could finish it off."

Earlier in the afternoon, the stage had already hinted at its volatility. Georgios Bouglas ignited proceedings by claiming the first intermediate sprint, ahead of Dutch rider Tamar Spiero of Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam, Netherlands, and India’s Vishwajeet Singh.

However, just minutes after the first checkpoint, the race had to be neutralised for around 23 minutes due to an on-road incident involving riders in the second group of the peloton.

As a precautionary measure and in line with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) safety protocols, the race was temporarily suspended. UCI officials and the event medical team responded immediately. All affected riders received necessary medical checks, and technical teams attended to the affected bicycles.

Climbs became launchpads for attacks as the strongest riders asserted themselves.

France’s Killian Larpe of Sélection Nationale Team France Défense claimed maximum points at the first King of the Mountains checkpoint, but it was Cristian Railaenu of Li Ning Star who showed consistency across the ascents. Finishing among the top three at every mountain checkpoint, Railaenu collected five points to secure the ‘Polka Dot’ jersey, emerging as the standout climber of the day.

With Mulshi–Maval behind them, focus now turns to Stage Two, the formidable Maratha Heritage Circuit. Spanning 105.3 kilometres with a punishing elevation gain of 1,051 metres, the route through Purandar Fort, Sinhagad, and the Khadakwasla Lake promises a bruising examination of stamina and climbing ability. After a dramatic opening day filled with speed, suspense, and survival, the Pune Grand Tour has made one thing clear: this race will demand far more than fast legs alone.

Stage 1 Summary:

Podium

Winner - Luke Mudgway (Li Ning Star, China) – 02:00:21

2nd place - Andreas Matildas (Quick Pro Team, Estonia) – 02:00:27

3rd place - Yorben Lauryssen (Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium) – 02:00:30

Jersey Leaders after Stage 1

Yellow Jersey (General Classification – Time): Luke Mudgway (LNS, China)

Green Jersey (Points Classification): Luke Mudgway (LNS, China) – 22 points

Polka Dot Jersey (Mountains/KOM): Cristian Raileanu (Bib 16, LNS, China) – 5 points

Orange Jersey (Best Asian Rider): Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Bib 4, BBH, Mongolia)

White Jersey (Best Young Rider): Tamar Spiero (Bib 263, WIG, Netherlands)

Blue Jersey (Best Indian Rider): Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Bib 155, IND, India)

