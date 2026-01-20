January 20, 2026 9:40 PM हिंदी

UAE accepts US invitation to join 'Board of Peace'

Abu Dhabi, Jan 20 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced that the country's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted the invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace. The decision was announced by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasized that the UAE’s decision reflects the importance of fully implementing President Donald J. Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which is critical for the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s confidence in President Trump’s leadership and commitment to global peace, exemplified by the historic Abraham Accords," read a statement issued by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

"His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all," it added.

On Saturday, UAE had welcomed the announcement of the launch of second phase of Peace Plan and formation of the National Committee for the administration of Gaza.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, welcomed the announcement of the launch of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan, as well as the formal establishment of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a temporary transitional body established pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

UAE further welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the 'Board of Peace' as an important framework supporting efforts to consolidate stability and advance the political process. In this context, the minister commended the leadership efforts of President Trump, as well as steadfast endeavours undertaken by Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, in supporting the peace process and strengthening prospects for security and stability in the region.

“The UAE believes that achieving lasting peace requires the concerted efforts of the international community and effective governance of the Gaza Strip in a way that ensures the legitimate rights and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, contributes to stability, and supports the peace process toward a more secure and prosperous future for the region,” stated Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy.

US President Donald Trump last week announced the creation of the Board of Peace for Gaza as the Gaza peace deal reached in October enters its second phase, which focuses on full demilitarization and reconstruction. Over the past few days, a number of world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, have received invitations to join the Trump-proposed board.

