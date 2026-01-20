January 20, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to Mumbai, arrives in style

Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to Mumbai, arrives in style

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen returning to Mumbai from her quick getaway reportedly to Alibaug.

The actress was spotted in her casual white tee, faded blue denims and sported her no-makeup look. Kareena looked smart and pretty as usual in her casual ensemble.

She was seen making her way through a crowd of paparazzi who had gathered to capture the star.

Kareena recently made headlines for jumping onto the trend of revisiting the year 2016 that is going viral on social media.

The actress had shared on her social media account, an unseen picture straight from the moments after the birth of her first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

The photograph showed her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan holding newborn Taimur in his arms inside the hospital.

Kareena, on the photo wrote, ‘When Dadi Ji photobombed but didn't know’

The actress’ grandmother late Krishna Raj Kapoor was seen sitting in the hospital room where Kareena delivered Taimur and unknowingly photobombed the picture.

The carousel post also featured several unseen images from Kapoor's pregnancy phase. From candid family gatherings, travel memories, to moments with close friends, hospital-room pictures, Kareena shared it all.

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, on the 20th of December 2016. Their second baby, a boy, whom they named as Jehangir Ali Khan, was born on February 21, 2021.

Kareena and Saif, who began dating during the filming of their 2007 released movie Tashan, tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for a few years.

Recently, the actress had mentioned through social media post how the year of 2025, in her own words was very difficult for them as a family.

For the uninitiated, Kareena's husband and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a burglar in January 2025 at his own residence. He had to undergo a surgery and was hospitalised for nearly 10 days.

Kareena’s younger son Jeh also faced injury during the attack.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting knock of 65 propels Mumbai Indians to 154/5 against Delhi Capitals in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting knock of 65 propels MI to 154/5 against DC

Entrepreneurs thrive under PMFME scheme in Bihar’s Sheikhpura (Photo: IANS)

Entrepreneurs thrive under PMFME scheme in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Complicity, not diplomacy: EU slammed for ignoring plight of Christians and Hindus in Pakistan (File image)

Complicity, not diplomacy: EU slammed for ignoring plight of Christians and Hindus in Pakistan

WEF in Davos faces US political stability push with economic pressure: Report

WEF in Davos faces US political stability push with economic pressure: Report

Have informed Sports Minister, says record holder Dev Meena, after TTE makes him deboard train, fines Rs 5000 for travelling with pole vault (Credit: SAI)

Have informed Sports Minister, says record holder Dev Meena, after TTE makes him deboard train, fines Rs 5000 for travelling with pole vault

Bangladesh emerging as 'unintended gateway' for Pakistan's covert operations against India: Report (File image)

​Bangladesh emerging as 'unintended gateway' for Pakistan's covert operations against India: Report

Women's representation in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections largely minimal: Report (File image)

Women's representation in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections largely minimal: Report

Army men, Ladakh women start with emphatic wins as ice hockey competition starts at the Nawang Dorjan Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh on Tuesday. Photo credit: KIWG 2026

KIWG 2026: Army men, Ladakh women start with emphatic wins as ice hockey competition begins

ASEAN Coast Guard Forum expansion counters Chinese aggression in South China Sea: Report (File image)

ASEAN Coast Guard Forum expansion counters Chinese aggression in South China Sea: Report

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a "career-defining transformation" (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a "career-defining transformation"