Tejasswi Prakash says '2016 has her heart', treats fans with 'Swaragini' nostalgia

Mumbai Jan 20 (IANS) Television star Tejasswi Prakash has jumped onto the social media trend of revisiting 2016, and has said that year will ‘always have her heart

The actress shared a carousel post featuring umpteen number of stills and BTS pictures from her 2016 hit show Swaragini.

The actress in the pictures can be seen having a ball of a time with her costars Namish Taneja and Helly Shah.

In other pictures, the actress can be seen in the getup of her character as Ragini.

Sharing the pictures on her social media account, Tejasswi wrote, “2016 has my heart and it always will #Swaragini.”

Post her successful stint as Ragini in Swaragini, the actress went onto feature in a show titled Pehredar Piya Ki, that went off air in no time.

The actress then went onto participate in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

Tejasswi emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 15.

The actress, who over the years has attained star status with her projects and professionalism, had earlier opened up on she had been facing sleepless nights for a long time.

Tejasswi who had appeared on comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya’s podcast show, had opened up on it, calling it a tough time.

“No, I don't get sleep anyhow. I just lie down. I don't have a mobile or TV in hand or for distraction. I just lie down and keep looking at the fan for hours.”

She added, “Literally, it's so frustrating. You know, hours go by, and sometimes you see the sunrise through the curtains. And you don't get sleep for a single night. Seriously, there are so many nights in a week that I don't sleep at all. Not even for a minute. Also, because I live in a row house, and I am on the ground level, sometimes I hear the sound of birds early in the morning. I can hear it, and then I know that it is morning now.”

For the uninitiated, Tejasswi Prakash has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade.

–IANS

rd/