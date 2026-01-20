India hands over 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Philippines

Manila, Jan 20 (IANS) India on Tuesday handed over 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Philippines, which includes around 6.5 tonnes of essential medicines and medical equipment, BHISHM Cube and other items like dignity kits, sleeping mats, heavy duty tarpaulins and shelters.

India's Ambassador to Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain handed over the humanitarian aid to Diana Rose S Cajipe, Under Secretary, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at a ceremony organised by the Office of the Civil Defence at the Clark Air Base on Tuesday, according to a statement released by Indian Embassy in Philippines on X. Other senior officials from DSWD, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development, Office of the Civil Defence and Philippine Air Force attended the ceremony.

In a statement on X, the Indian Embassy in Philippines stated, "The relief consignment, delivered by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, included around 6.5 tonnes of essential medicines and medical equipment, and other items such as dignity kits, sleeping mats, heavy duty tarpaulins and shelters etc. A key item included in the consignment was the BHISHM Cube, a world-class, "Make in India" rapidly deployable portable hospital system designed for immediate disaster response."

"Ambassador Jain expressed hope that the humanitarian aid will provide relief and comfort to the communities affected by the natural disasters that struck the Philippines in the last quarter of 2025. Under Secretary Cajipe thanked the Government and the people of India for the assistance on behalf of the Government of the Philippines," it added.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India has sent humanitarian assistance to Philippines to assist in the relief and recovery efforts of Philippines government following the recent Super Typhoon.

"India stands with the Philippines. An IAF C-17 aircraft departed for Clark Air Base this morning, carrying 30 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including NDRF relief material, essential medicines and BHISHM Cube, to assist in the relief and recovery efforts of Philippines Government after the recent Super Typhoon. India remains committed to provide HADR support to partner countries in times of need," Jaiswal wrote on X on Monday.

India's assistance came after the impact of Typhoon Fung-wong, which struck Philippines in November last year. The Office of Civil Defence stated that Super Typhoon Fung-wong, which slammed into Luzon Island on November 9, 2025, killed at least 18 people, Xinhua News Agency reported. Fung-wong was the 21st tropical cyclone and the most powerful to struck Philippines in 2025, surpassing the country's annual average of 20 storms.

