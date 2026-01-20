January 20, 2026 9:40 PM हिंदी

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a "career-defining transformation"

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor Richard Rishi, who plays the lead in director Mohan G Kshatriyan's eagerly awaited period film, 'Draupathi 2', says embodying king Veera Simha Kadavarayan in the film had been a career-defining transformation.

During a media interaction, actor Richard Rishi, who is the brother-in-law of actor Ajith Kumar, said,"Embodying King Veera Simha Kadavarayan in Draupathi 2 has been a career-defining transformation. This wasn't merely acting, it was breathing life into Tamil Nadu's blood-soaked legacy of bravery and sacrifice."

The actor further went on to say, "Mohan G's vision for 'Draupathi 2' transcends cinema. It’s a resurrection of history. Working with him again after the original 'Draupathi' feels like returning to battle alongside a trusted commander."

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

The film is set in the 14th century and unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan, during an interview to IANS earlier, had said that 'Draupathi 2' would start off from 'Draupathi', the first part of the franchise. "The duration of this film is 2 hours and 39 minutes. Of this, only eight to nine minutes of the story happens in 2025, the remaining happens in the 14th century," the director had disclosed.

Mohan G Kshatriyan said that the inspiration for the screenplay came from a small book called Moondram Vallalla Maharaja by a historian called Annal Kandar.

"The prime historical events shown in the film are all based on facts. However, we have used cinematic liberties while developing characters. It took me almost a year to complete the script as I had to meet a lot of people to learn about this subject. The third Veera Vallalalar ruled with Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu as his capital," he explained.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting knock of 65 propels Mumbai Indians to 154/5 against Delhi Capitals in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting knock of 65 propels MI to 154/5 against DC

Entrepreneurs thrive under PMFME scheme in Bihar’s Sheikhpura (Photo: IANS)

Entrepreneurs thrive under PMFME scheme in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Complicity, not diplomacy: EU slammed for ignoring plight of Christians and Hindus in Pakistan (File image)

Complicity, not diplomacy: EU slammed for ignoring plight of Christians and Hindus in Pakistan

WEF in Davos faces US political stability push with economic pressure: Report

WEF in Davos faces US political stability push with economic pressure: Report

Have informed Sports Minister, says record holder Dev Meena, after TTE makes him deboard train, fines Rs 5000 for travelling with pole vault (Credit: SAI)

Have informed Sports Minister, says record holder Dev Meena, after TTE makes him deboard train, fines Rs 5000 for travelling with pole vault

Bangladesh emerging as 'unintended gateway' for Pakistan's covert operations against India: Report (File image)

​Bangladesh emerging as 'unintended gateway' for Pakistan's covert operations against India: Report

Women's representation in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections largely minimal: Report (File image)

Women's representation in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections largely minimal: Report

Army men, Ladakh women start with emphatic wins as ice hockey competition starts at the Nawang Dorjan Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh on Tuesday. Photo credit: KIWG 2026

KIWG 2026: Army men, Ladakh women start with emphatic wins as ice hockey competition begins

ASEAN Coast Guard Forum expansion counters Chinese aggression in South China Sea: Report (File image)

ASEAN Coast Guard Forum expansion counters Chinese aggression in South China Sea: Report

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a "career-defining transformation" (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a "career-defining transformation"