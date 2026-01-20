Congress MP Jairam Ramesh takes swipe at Maharashtra CM over Davos MoU

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) As the snow-lined avenues of Davos in Switzerland played host to global leaders and industry captains discussing growth, governance, and future economies, Maharashtra's participation at the World Economic Forum emerged as both an economic milestone and a political talking point.

The Maharashtra government's Davos outreach has come under political scrutiny after Congress General Secretary Communications In-charge Jairam Ramesh questioned an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the global forum.

On the opening day of the summit, the state signed 19 MoUs worth a record Rs 14.5 lakh crore, with the potential to generate more than 15 lakh jobs.

The agreements reinforced Maharashtra's long-term roadmap under its "Viksit Maharashtra 2047" vision.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis focused on pitching the state as a hub for infrastructure expansion and industrial growth.

However, as is often the case in Indian politics, the economic narrative soon intersected with political commentary.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, took to his official X account to question one of the MoUs signed in Davos.

The Congress leader said, "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra goes to Davos and signs an MoU with a company belonging to a Minister in his Cabinet. Did he have to sign it in Switzerland or is there some hidden meaning in this bizarre event?"

Through this remark, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP sought to trigger a wider debate around the optics and context of the agreement.

While the comment was framed as a call for discussion rather than a direct allegation, it added a layer of political colour to what had otherwise been a headline-grabbing economic achievement.

The online debate soon widened, with a netizen pointing out that Congress-ruled Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present in Davos, questioning whether international forums were being selectively scrutinised for political purposes.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's investment push remained expansive on the ground.

Infrastructure and urban development remained to be key areas during MoUs.

Commitments from some major business firms reflected strong investor confidence.

As discussions at Davos turn to AI, quantum computing, fintech, and green energy, political debates may persist back home.

Yet, beyond the chatter, the larger narrative remains one of Indian states competing on a global stage where development goals and diplomacy often move alongside political discourse, say observers.

